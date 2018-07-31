News Releases from Region 05

EPA to Host Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Plan III Public Engagement Session in Chicago

Contact Information: Francisco Arcaute (arcaute.francisco@epa.gov) 312-886-7613 312-898-2042 Cell

For Immediate Release No. 18-OPA33

CHICAGO (July 31,2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host the final of six informal public engagement sessions on the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Action Plan III next week in Chicago, Ill. The session will run from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 7, at EPA Region 5, Lake Michigan Room – 12th floor, 77 West Jackson Blvd., Chicago, Ill.

What GLRI Plan III Public Engagement Session When Tuesday, August 7

2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Where EPA Region 5, Lake Michigan Room – 12th floor, 77 West Jackson Blvd., Chicago, Ill

Note – please allow extra time to pass through building security check.

Participants will also be able to participate virtually through a webinar. Webinar participants will be able to view and hear a video and a presentation. Interaction with technical experts will be limited to participants who are physically in the room.

Conference line Dial-In #: (866) 299-3188 / Outside of United States: (706) 758-1822, code 8783921

Adobe Connect : http://epawebconferencing.acms.com/glri-apiii/

At the August 7 engagement session, members of the public will be able to learn more about the GLRI Action Plan development process, talk with representatives from EPA and other agencies, and provide input on priorities to be used in the initial stage of developing a GLRI Action Plan covering fiscal years 2020 through 2024.

Background

EPA and its federal partners are currently developing Action Plan III, which will outline GLRI priorities and goals for 2020-2024. Its focus will be on:

Toxic substances and areas of concern;

Invasive species;

Nonpoint source pollution impacts on nearshore health;

Habitat and species; and

Future restoration actions

The proposed plan is expected to be available for formal public comment this fall.

For more information on GLRI and Action Plan III, visit: https://www.glri.us/

