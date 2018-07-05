News Releases from Region 05

EPA to Host Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Plan III Public Engagement Session in Duluth

Contact Information: Francisco Arcaute (arcaute.francisco@epa.gov) 312-886-7613 312-898-2042 Cell

For Immediate Release No. 18-OPA30

CHICAGO (July 5, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host the third of six informal public engagement sessions on the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Action Plan III next week in Duluth, Minn. The session will run from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 12, at the EPA Mid-Continent Ecology Division, 6201 Congdon Boulevard.

What GLRI Plan III Public Engagement Session When Thursday, July 12

6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Where EPA Mid-Continent Ecology Division, 6201 Congdon Boulevard



At the July 12 engagement session, members of the public will be able to learn more about the GLRI Action Plan development process, talk with representatives from EPA and other agencies, and provide input on priorities to be used in the initial stage of developing a GLRI Action Plan covering fiscal years 2020 through 2024.

Meetings in Milwaukee, Wis.; Saginaw, Mich.; and Chicago, Ill., will follow later this summer.

Background

EPA and its federal partners are currently developing Action Plan III, which will outline GLRI priorities and goals for 2020-2024. Its focus will be on:

Toxic substances and areas of concern;

Invasive species;

Nonpoint source pollution impacts on nearshore health;

Habitat and species; and

Future restoration actions

The proposed plan is expected to be available for formal public comment this fall.

For more information on GLRI and Action Plan III, visit: https://www.glri.us/

