EPA to Host Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Plan III Public Engagement Session in Saginaw
For Immediate Release No. 18-OPA32
CHICAGO (July 17, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host the fifth of six informal public engagement sessions on the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Action Plan III next week in Saginaw, Mich. The session will run from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24, at Saginaw Valley State University Curtiss Hall, 7400 Bay Road, Saginaw.
What
GLRI Plan III Public Engagement Session
When
Tuesday, July 24
Where
Saginaw Valley State University Curtiss Hall, 7400 Bay Road, Saginaw
A final engagement session will take place in Chicago, Ill., later this summer.
Background
EPA and its federal partners are currently developing Action Plan III, which will outline GLRI priorities and goals for 2020-2024. Its focus will be on:
- Toxic substances and areas of concern;
- Invasive species;
- Nonpoint source pollution impacts on nearshore health;
- Habitat and species; and
- Future restoration actions
The proposed plan is expected to be available for formal public comment this fall.
For more information on GLRI and Action Plan III, visit: https://www.glri.us/
