News Releases from Region 08

EPA to host meetings with leaders from North Dakota’s mining and oil and gas industries in Bismarck on December 4

Contact Information: Richard Mylott (mylott.richard@epa.gov) 303-312-6654

DENVER -- On December 4, 2018, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host Smart Sectors roundtable discussions with the North Dakota Department of Health and leaders from North Dakota’s mining and oil and gas industries in Bismarck.

“North Dakota’s mining and oil and gas producers play critical roles in contributing to our nation’s economic health and protecting our environment,” said EPA Regional Administrator Doug Benevento. “These discussions are opportunities for EPA to improve collaboration and develop new approaches to environmental challenges.”

EPA will host two separate meetings on December 4.

EPA Mining Smart Sectors Roundtable

Great River Energy: Fort Union Room

1611 East Century Avenue

8:30 - 10 a.m.

EPA Oil and Gas Smart Sectors Roundtable

MDU Resources Headquarters Building: Brightside Room

1200 West Century Avenue

1:30 - 3 p.m.

EPA Smart Sectors roundtables are focused on improving relationships, enhancing communication, and identifying practical solutions to various environmental regulatory, permitting, and compliance challenges to achieve more effective and efficient environmental outcomes.

EPA’s Smart Sectors program is a national effort to partner with the regulated community to achieve better environmental outcomes. To advance this goal, EPA is hosting a series of sector-specific forums across the U.S, to better understand business practices, work collaboratively with the regulated community, and explain environmental regulations and the regulatory process in simple terms. EPA will also be seeking information about best practices in various industries and looking for opportunities to recognize companies that are going beyond compliance. Sectors identified for initial efforts in EPA Region 8 include: Agriculture and Food/Beverage Production; Mining and Oil and Gas; and Outdoor Recreation/Tourism. Additional sectors may be added over time.

Media and the public are invited to attend both meetings. Please allow time to sign in at reception area when arriving.

For more: https://www.epa.gov/smartsectors