EPA to Host National Leadership Summit on PFAS

WASHINGTON – Tomorrow, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt is hosting a National Leadership Summit, a first-of-its-kind summit that will bring together more than 200 stakeholders from across the country to discuss and build on the steps the Agency has already taken to address Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)—including PFOA and PFOS. Through this summit, EPA is exemplifying cooperative federalism by ensuring our state, tribal, federal partners, and national organizations have the opportunity to share their perspectives.

"EPA is providing critical national leadership to bring together states, tribes, and local stakeholders to address PFAS chemicals in their communities," said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. "We will work in partnership to identify and address PFAS in the environment and ensure that the American people are fully informed of potential health risks."

Administrator Pruitt will deliver the keynote address followed by remarks from Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Director Craig Butler. This portion of the Summit will be available via livestream online at www.epa.gov/live.

"EPA’s PFAS National Summit will provide an important opportunity for states and EPA to gather to continue the Administrator’s commitment to a cooperative federalism model," said Ohio EPA Director Craig Butler. "We look forward to engaging with key partners as we work towards solutions on PFAS challenges."

Discussions at the summit will focus on identifying and addressing challenges with PFAS in communities and communicating the risks associated with PFAS. Speakers include representatives from across EPA, the federal government, states, drinking water utilities, the chemical industry, and a non-governmental organization. Some of the speakers are listed below:

Maureen Sullivan, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Environment, Safety & Occupational Health, Department of Defense (DoD)

Patrick Breysse, Director, National Center for Environmental Health, Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR)

Tracie White, Federal Facilities Remediation and Restoration Unit Lead, Colorado Department of Health and Environment

Carel Vandermeyden, Director of Engineering, Cape Fear Public Utility Authority

Brandon Kernen, Drinking Water and Groundwater Bureau, New Hampshire Department of Environmental Sciences

Heidi Grether, Director of Michigan Department of Environmental Quality

Erik Olson, Director of Health Program, Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC)

Jessica Bowman, Senior Director for Global Fluoro-Chemistry, American Chemistry Council (ACC)

The leadership summit quickly reached capacity with a wide variety of stakeholders including representatives from over 40 states, territories, and tribes. Those unable to attend the meeting will have opportunities to engage including watching online, providing written input to EPA via docket number: EPA-HQ-OW-2018-0270, and attending an upcoming community engagement event.

To fully engage with communities in the weeks following the summit, EPA plans to travel to a number of states with communities impacted by PFAS. By visiting impacted communities, EPA intends to hear directly from the public on how to best help states and communities facing this issue. Using information from the National Leadership Summit, community engagements and public input provided by the docket, EPA plans to develop a PFAS Management Plan for release later this year.

Additional information on EPA’s community engagement on PFAS: https://www.epa.gov/pfas/pfas-community-engagement.