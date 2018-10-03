An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from Region 05

EPA to Host PFAS Roundtable in Michigan​

10/03/2018
Contact Information: 
Francisco Arcaute (arcaute.francisco@epa.gov)
312-886-7613, 312-898-2042 cell

For Immediate Release  No. 18-OPA56

***MEDIA ADVISORY***

EPA to Host PFAS Roundtable in Michigan​

WASHINGTON (October 3, 2018) — On October 5, 2018, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host a roundtable discussion in Kalamazoo on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). After the roundtable concludes, EPA senior officials will hold a media availability.

PFAS Roundtable

WHO: EPA Regional Administrator Cathy Stepp
          EPA Office of Ground Water and Drinking Water Director Peter Grevatt
          Rep. Fred Upton and Members of the Michigan Congressional Delegation
          Michigan PFAS Action Response Team Director Carol Isaacs
          State and Local Officials
          Water Utilities, Community Groups, and Academia

WHEN: Friday, October 5
           1:00 — 3:00 PM EDT

WHERE: Kalamazoo Expo Center
             2900 Lake Street
             Kalamazoo, MI

There will be a media availability immediately after the roundtable. Credentialed press please RSVP to press@epa.gov

EPA has made addressing PFAS a priority, and EPA is moving expeditiously on the following actions:

  1. EPA will initiate steps to evaluate the need for a maximum contaminant level (MCL) for PFOA and PFOS. We will convene our federal partners and examine everything we know about PFOA and PFOS in drinking water.
  2. EPA is beginning the necessary steps to propose designating PFOA and PFOS as “hazardous substances” through one of the available statutory mechanisms, including potentially CERCLA Section 102.
  3. EPA is currently developing groundwater cleanup recommendations for PFOA and PFOS at contaminated sites and will complete this task by fall of this year.
  4. EPA is taking action in close collaboration with our federal and state partners to develop toxicity values for GenX and PFBS later this year.

To learn more about PFAS, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/pfas

###

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.