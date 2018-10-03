News Releases from Region 05

EPA to Host PFAS Roundtable in Michigan​

Contact Information: Francisco Arcaute (arcaute.francisco@epa.gov) 312-886-7613, 312-898-2042 cell

For Immediate Release No. 18-OPA56

***MEDIA ADVISORY***

EPA to Host PFAS Roundtable in Michigan​

WASHINGTON (October 3, 2018) — On October 5, 2018, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host a roundtable discussion in Kalamazoo on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). After the roundtable concludes, EPA senior officials will hold a media availability.

PFAS Roundtable

WHO: EPA Regional Administrator Cathy Stepp

EPA Office of Ground Water and Drinking Water Director Peter Grevatt

Rep. Fred Upton and Members of the Michigan Congressional Delegation

Michigan PFAS Action Response Team Director Carol Isaacs

State and Local Officials

Water Utilities, Community Groups, and Academia



WHEN: Friday, October 5

1:00 — 3:00 PM EDT



WHERE: Kalamazoo Expo Center

2900 Lake Street

Kalamazoo, MI

There will be a media availability immediately after the roundtable. Credentialed press please RSVP to press@epa.gov.

EPA has made addressing PFAS a priority, and EPA is moving expeditiously on the following actions:

EPA will initiate steps to evaluate the need for a maximum contaminant level (MCL) for PFOA and PFOS. We will convene our federal partners and examine everything we know about PFOA and PFOS in drinking water. EPA is beginning the necessary steps to propose designating PFOA and PFOS as “hazardous substances” through one of the available statutory mechanisms, including potentially CERCLA Section 102. EPA is currently developing groundwater cleanup recommendations for PFOA and PFOS at contaminated sites and will complete this task by fall of this year. EPA is taking action in close collaboration with our federal and state partners to develop toxicity values for GenX and PFBS later this year.

To learn more about PFAS, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/pfas

###