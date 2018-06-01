News Releases from Region 05

EPA to host public engagement sessions across Great Lakes basin

Contact Information: Allison Lippert (lippert.allison@epa.gov) 312-353-0967

CHICAGO (June 1, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host a series of public engagement sessions this summer to update the public on the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) and to seek their input on future priorities. The first engagement session will be held on June 13 in Toledo, followed by sessions in Rochester, Duluth, Milwaukee, Saginaw, and Chicago.

EPA and its federal partners are in the process of developing Action Plan III, which will outline priorities and goals for the GLRI for 2020-2024. Action Plan III will identify five focus areas for environmental progress: toxic substances and areas of concern, invasive species, nonpoint source pollution impacts on nearshore health, habitat and species, and future restoration actions. The proposed plan is expected to be available for formal public comment this fall.

The schedule of public engagement sessions is:



Wednesday, June 13, 6:00 – 8:00 PM

University of Toledo Law Auditorium

1825 W. Rocket Drive

Toledo, Ohio

Thursday, June 21, 6:00 – 8:00 pm

Roger Robach Community Center

180 Beach Ave

Rochester, N.Y.

Thursday, July 12, 6:00 – 8:00 pm

EPA Mid-Continent Ecology Division

6201 Congdon Boulevard

Duluth, Minn.

Wednesday, July 18, 6:00 – 8:00 pm

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Zelazo Center

2419 E. Kenwood Blvd

Milwaukee, Wis.

Tuesday, July 24, 6:00 – 8:00 pm

Saginaw Valley University Curtiss Hall

7400 Bay Road

Saginaw, Mich.

Tuesday, August 7, 2:00 – 4:00 pm

EPA Region 5

Lake Michigan Room – 12th floor

77 West Jackson Blvd.

Chicago, Ill.

For more information on GLRI and Action Plan III, visit: https://www.glri.us/

