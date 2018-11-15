News Releases from Region 04

EPA to Host Public Meeting for Southside Chattanooga Lead Superfund Site Cleanup

Contact Information: Jason McDonald (mcdonald.jason@epa.gov) (404) 562-9203, 404-562-8400

ATLANTA (November 15, 2018) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold a public meeting today to share details about the preferred alternative for clean up at the Southside Chattanooga Lead Superfund Site in Chattanooga, Tenn., and answer questions.

Who: U.S. EPA Region 4 Superfund staff

What: Presentation of the preferred alternative for cleanup of the Southside Chattanooga Lead Site.

When: Thursday, November 15, 2018

Media Availability: 5:15 pm – 5:45 pm

Public Availability Session: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Where: South Chattanooga Recreation Center

1151 West 40th St.

Chattanooga, Tenn. 37409



Members of the media should RSVP to mcdonald.jason@epa.gov.

Background

Southside Chattanooga Lead is composed of some residential properties, and other areas used by children, that have been impacted by lead-bearing foundry-related waste material. The impacted properties are located in the Alton Park, Cowart Place, Jefferson Heights, Richmond, and the Southside Gardens areas in the southwestern portion of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, Tennessee where foundry waste material was used in past decades as fill or top soil. Lead levels above health-based benchmarks have been detected in soils at some properties where foundry waste material is located. EPA placed the site on the Superfund Program’s National Priorities List (NPL) in September 2018.

For more information, visit the EPA website: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/former-chattanooga-foundries