EPA to Host Public Meetings for Big River Mine Tailings/St. Joe Minerals Corp. Superfund Site in St. Francois County, Missouri, on August 13 and 16

Contact Information: Ben Washburn (washburn.ben@epa.gov) 913-551-7364

(Lenexa, Kan., Aug. 10, 2018) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host a Public Availability Session and Public Meeting for the Big River Mine Tailings/St. Joe Minerals Corp. Superfund Site in St. Francois County, Missouri, on August 13 and 16, respectively. Historical mining activities in the county released hazardous heavy metals, including lead, cadmium, and zinc, which contaminated soil, sediment, surface water, and groundwater.

EPA will host the Public Availability Session on August 13 to provide a site update and discuss the cleanup of lead-contaminated soil in residential yards for Operable Unit (OU1) in St. Francois County. EPA representatives will be available to discuss the site and answer questions. The session will be held:

Date: Monday, Aug. 13, 2018

Time: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Location: Bismarck Community Building, 408 Airport Road, Bismarck, Missouri

EPA will also host a Public Meeting to solicit input on the Proposed plan for Early Interim Remedial Action to address lead contamination in stream sediment in the Big River, and in floodplain soil within the Big River watershed, Operable Unit 2 (OU2) in St. Francois County. Public comments on the Proposed Plan will be accepted through Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. The meeting will be held:

Date: Thursday, August 16, 2018

Time: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Location: Mineral Area College, North College Building, 112 Dixie Kohn Drive, Park Hills, Missouri. (The North College Building is located on the north side of the college campus. A circle drive is in front of the building. Look for EPA event signs.)

The Proposed Plan and Administrative Record file are available at www.epa.gov/superfund/bigrivermine. Written comments, questions about the Proposed Plan and Public Meeting, and requests for information can be sent to: Elizabeth Kramer, Community Engagement Specialist, U.S. EPA Region 7, 11201 Renner Boulevard, Lenexa, KS 66219; phone: 913-551-7186; toll-free: 1-800-223-0425; email: kramer.elizabeth@epa.gov.

Lead exposure can cause a range of adverse health effects, from behavioral disorders and learning disabilities to seizures and death, putting young children at the greatest risk because their nervous systems are still developing. Children 7 years old and younger are most at risk from developing health effects from exposure to lead. It is important that children in this age range be tested annually. Talk to your pediatrician, general physician, or local health agency about what you can do and about testing your child. Your doctor can do a simple blood test to check you or your child for lead exposure. For lead testing for children, contact the St. Francois County Health Center, 1025 West Main Street, Park Hills, Missouri; phone: 573-431-1947.

From 2013 to 2016, approximately 200,000 children ages 1-5 in the U.S. had elevated blood lead levels above 5 micrograms per deciliter. This is the reference level that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses to identify children with blood lead levels that are much higher than most children’s levels and who require case management.

EPA is committed to providing reasonable accommodations to individuals with disabilities. For reasonable accommodations at the Public Availability Session or Public Meeting, please contact Jonathan Cooper at 1-800-223-0425 or by email at cooper.jonathan@epa.gov.

