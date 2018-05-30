News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA to Host Science Advisory Board Meeting

WASHINGTON – Tomorrow, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host a Federal Advisory Committee meeting of the Science Advisory Board (SAB). This will be the first SAB meeting since EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt appointed several new members to the Board ensuring independence, geographic diversity, and integrity.



“EPA’s Science Advisory Board provides valuable independent expertise that informs and improves EPA’s actions,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “We look forward to the Board’s feedback and insight that develop from this meeting.”



The SAB will conduct a quality review of a draft SAB report on EPA’s Screening Methodologies to Support Risk and Technology Reviews (RTR); discuss information provided by the EPA on planned actions and their supporting science; and receive briefings from EPA program offices.



“I look forward to working with the other board members to continue the good work that the SAB does for the EPA,” said Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Toxicology Division Director Dr. Michael Honeycutt



This meeting will take place at the Washington Plaza Hotel, 10 Thomas Circle, Washington, DC 20005. The two-day meeting – led by new SAB Chair Dr. Honeycutt –begins at 1:00 PM on Thursday, May 31, 2018, and is open to the public and press.



The agenda can be found online at: https://yosemite.epa.gov/sab/sabproduct.nsf/7D239353BCECF85B852582600058B716/$File/draft_SAB_meeting_agenda_5_25_18.pdf



About SAB



SAB is a congressionally mandated Federal Advisory Committee that delivers independent advice to Administrator Pruitt on scientific and technical matters underlying major policies and actions. Additionally, the Board also provides independent reviews and advice on the of the scientific and technical information being used by EPA or being proposed as the basis for Agency regulations; reviews EPA research programs and plans; and provides independent review and advice to the Administrator on requested topics.



Additional information on this meeting, including all supporting information, can be found at the SAB website: https://yosemite.epa.gov/sab/sabproduct.nsf//MeetingCalBOARD/7D239353BCECF85B852582600058B716?OpenDocument.