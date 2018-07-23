News Releases from Region 08

EPA to host Smart Sectors meeting with Colorado agriculture leaders in Greeley on July 24

Contact Information: Richard Mylott (mylott.richard@epa.gov) 303-312-6654

DENVER - On July 24, 2018, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host a national Smart Sectors initiative meeting with federal and state agencies, elected officials, and leaders from Colorado’s agriculture and food production industry in Greeley. Colo.

“Taking a collaborative, sector-based approach with Colorado’s farmers, ranchers, and food producers will lead to more efficient ways to work together as stewards of our land, air, and water resources,” said EPA Regional Administrator Doug Benevento. “These discussions are opportunities for EPA to listen, learn, and develop new approaches to environmental challenges.”

The meeting will bring leaders from various organizations – including the Colorado Agricultural Aviation Association, Colorado Corn, the Colorado Livestock Association, the Colorado Potato Association, and assorted agri-businesses--- together for a roundtable discussion with representatives from the EPA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Colorado Department of Agriculture, the Colorado State University Extension, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and Colorado’s Congressional delegation.

WHO

EPA Regional Administrator Doug Benevento

Representatives from federal and state agencies

Representatives from Colorado’s agriculture and food production industry

WHAT

EPA Smart Sectors Ag and Food Production Roundtable

The roundtable is focused on improving relationships, enhancing communication, and identifying practical solutions to various environmental regulatory, permitting, and compliance challenges to achieve more effective and efficient environmental outcomes.

WHEN

Tuesday, July 24

1:30- 3pm

WHERE

The Offices of Flood and Peterson

Training Room

4687 W 18th St.

Greeley, Colo. 80634

EPA’s Smart Sectors program is a national effort to partner with the regulated community to achieve better environmental outcomes. To advance this goal, EPA is hosting a series of sector-specific forums across the U.S, to better understand business practices, work collaboratively with the regulated community, and explain environmental regulations and the regulatory process in simple terms. EPA will also be seeking information about best practices in various industries and looking for opportunities to recognize companies that are going beyond compliance. Sectors identified for initial efforts in EPA Region 8 include: Agriculture and Food/Beverage Production; Mining and Oil and Gas; and Outdoor Recreation/Tourism. Additional sectors may be added over time.

For more: https://www.epa.gov/smartsectors