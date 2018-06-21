News Releases from Region 08

EPA to host Smart Sectors meeting with North Dakota agriculture leaders in Minot on June 25

Contact Information: Richard Mylott (mylott.richard@epa.gov) 303-312-6654

DENVER - On June 25, 2018, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host a national Smart Sectors initiative meeting with federal and state agencies, elected officials, and leaders from North Dakota’s agriculture and food production industry in Minot, N.D.

“EPA recognizes that a sector-based approach with North Dakota’s farmers, ranchers, and food producers will lead to more efficient ways to work together as stewards of our land, air, and water resources,” said EPA Regional Administrator Doug Benevento. “Smart Sector discussions are opportunities for EPA to listen, learn, and develop new approaches to environmental challenges.”

The meeting will bring leaders from various organizations – including the North Dakota Farmers Union, the North Dakota Farm Bureau, the North Dakota Stockman’s Association, the North Dakota Corn Growers Association, the North Dakota Corn Council, the National Sunflower Association, the North Dakota Grain Growers Association, the North Dakota Soybean Council, Crystal Sugar, and more – together for a roundtable discussion with representatives from the EPA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the North Dakota Department of Health, the North Dakota Department of Agriculture, and North Dakota’s congressional delegation.

EPA’s Smart Sectors program is a national effort to partner with the regulated community to achieve better environmental outcomes. To advance this goal, EPA is hosting a series of sector-specific forums across the U.S, to better understand business practices, work collaboratively with the regulated community, and explain environmental regulations and the regulatory process in simple terms. EPA will also be seeking information about best practices in various industries and looking for opportunities to recognize companies that are going beyond compliance. Sectors identified for initial efforts in EPA Region 8 include: Agriculture and Food/Beverage Production; Mining and Oil and Gas; and Outdoor Recreation/Tourism. Additional sectors may be added over time.

WHO

EPA national and regional officials

North Dakota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring

Representatives from North Dakota’s agriculture and food production industry

Representatives of U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp, U.S. Senator John Hoeven, and U.S. Representative Kevin Cramer

WHAT

EPA Smart Sectors Ag and Food Production Roundtable

WHERE

Grand International Hotel

1505 North Broadway

Minot, ND

WHEN

Monday, June 25

3:00 to 4:30 p.m.