News Releases from Region 08

EPA to host Smart Sectors meeting with outdoor recreation and tourism leaders in Colorado Springs

Contact Information: Richard Mylott (mylott.richard@epa.gov) 303-312-6654

DENVER- On Friday, October 5, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host a Smart Sectors initiative meeting with representatives from the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office and leaders from the state’s recreation and tourism industry in Colorado Springs.

“EPA continues to build relationships with leaders from important economic sectors in Colorado,” said EPA Regional Administrator Doug Benevento. “Our goal is to listen, learn, and develop collaborative approaches to environmental challenges.”

The meeting will bring leaders from various outdoor recreation companies and organizations together for a roundtable discussion with representatives from EPA’s regional office in Denver. The roundtable is focused on improving relationships, enhancing communication, and identifying practical solutions to various environmental regulatory, permitting, and compliance challenges to achieve more effective and efficient environmental outcomes.

What

EPA Smart Sectors Meeting with leaders from Colorado’s outdoor recreation and tourism industry

Where

The Penrose House Conference Center

1661 Mesa Avenue

Colorado Springs, Colo.

When

Friday, October 5th, 2018

9:30 to 11:00 a.m.

EPA’s Smart Sectors program is a national effort to partner with the regulated community to achieve better environmental outcomes. To advance this goal, EPA is hosting a series of sector-specific forums across the U.S, to better understand business practices, work collaboratively with the regulated community, and explain environmental regulations and the regulatory process in simple terms. EPA will also be seeking information about best practices in various industries and looking for opportunities to recognize companies that are going beyond compliance. Sectors identified for initial efforts in EPA Region 8 include: Agriculture and Food/Beverage Production; Mining and Oil and Gas; and Outdoor Recreation/Tourism. Additional sectors may be added over time.

For more: https://www.epa.gov/smartsectors