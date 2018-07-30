News Releases from Region 08

EPA to host Smart Sectors meeting with Utah agriculture leaders in Salt Lake City on July 31

Contact Information: Richard Mylott (mylott.richard@epa.gov) 303-312-6654

DENVER -- On July 31, 2018, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food will host a national Smart Sectors roundtable discussion with federal and state agencies and leaders from Utah’s agriculture and food production industry in Salt Lake City.

“Utah’s farmers, ranchers, and food producers play critical roles as stewards of our land, air, and water resources,” said EPA Regional Administrator Doug Benevento. “These discussions are opportunities for EPA to improve collaboration and develop new approaches to environmental challenges.”

WHO

Representatives from EPA, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, Utah Department of Environmental Quality

Representatives from Utah’s agriculture and food production industry

WHAT

EPA Smart Sectors Ag and Food Production Roundtable

The roundtable is focused on improving relationships, enhancing communication, and identifying practical solutions to various environmental regulatory, permitting, and compliance challenges to achieve more effective and efficient environmental outcomes.

WHEN

Tuesday, July 31

10 – 11:30 am

WHERE

Utah Department of Agriculture and Food

350 N. Redwood Rd.

Salt Lake City, Utah

EPA’s Smart Sectors program is a national effort to partner with the regulated community to achieve better environmental outcomes. To advance this goal, EPA is hosting a series of sector-specific forums across the U.S, to better understand business practices, work collaboratively with the regulated community, and explain environmental regulations and the regulatory process in simple terms. EPA will also be seeking information about best practices in various industries and looking for opportunities to recognize companies that are going beyond compliance. Sectors identified for initial efforts in EPA Region 8 include: Agriculture and Food/Beverage Production; Mining and Oil and Gas; and Outdoor Recreation/Tourism. Additional sectors may be added over time.

For more: https://www.epa.gov/smartsectors