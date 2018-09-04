News Releases from Region 08

EPA to host Smart Sectors meeting with Utah tourism and outdoor recreation industry leaders on September 6

Contact Information: Richard Mylott (mylott.richard@epa.gov) 303-312-6654

DENVER- On Thursday, September 6, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host a national Smart Sectors roundtable discussion with leaders from Utah’s tourism and outdoor recreation industry in Midway, Utah.

“Tourism and outdoor recreation are a critical part of Utah’s economy, representing large and small businesses that depend on clean air, water and land resources,” said EPA Regional Administrator Doug Benevento. “These EPA Smart Sectors discussions will help us work together and develop new approaches to environmental challenges.”

WHO

Representatives from EPA, Utah Tourism, Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation, and Utah’s tourism and recreation economy.

WHAT

EPA Smart Sectors Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Roundtable

The roundtable is focused on improving relationships, enhancing communication, and identifying practical solutions to various environmental regulatory, permitting, and compliance challenges to achieve more effective and efficient environmental outcomes.

WHEN

Thursday, September 6

2- 4 p.m.

WHERE

Zermatt Resort

784 West Resort Drive

Midway, Utah

EPA’s Smart Sectors program is a national effort to partner with the regulated community to achieve better environmental outcomes. To advance this goal, EPA is hosting a series of sector-specific forums across the U.S, to better understand business practices, work collaboratively with the regulated community, and explain environmental regulations and the regulatory process in simple terms. EPA will also be seeking information about best practices in various industries and looking for opportunities to recognize companies that are going beyond compliance. Sectors identified for initial efforts in EPA Region 8 include: Agriculture and Food/Beverage Production; Mining and Oil and Gas; and Outdoor Recreation/Tourism. Additional sectors may be added over time.

For more: https://www.epa.gov/smartsectors