News Releases from Region 08

EPA to host Smart Sectors meetings with agriculture leaders in Cheyenne, Wyo. and Fort Collins, Colo.

Contact Information: Richard Mylott (mylott.richard@epa.gov) 303-312-6654

DENVER - On Thursday, September 20, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host two Smart Sectors initiative meetings with federal and state agencies and leaders from the region’s agriculture and food production industries in Fort Collins, Colo. and in Cheyenne, Wyo.

“EPA continues to seek more efficient ways to work with those who produce our nation’s food products and serve as primary stewards of our land, air, and water resources,” said EPA Regional Administrator Doug Benevento. “Our goal is to listen, learn, and develop collaborative approaches to environmental challenges.”

The meetings will bring leaders from various farm and producer organizations together for roundtable discussions with representatives from EPA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Colorado Department of Agriculture, and the Wyoming Department of Agriculture.

The roundtables are focused on improving relationships, enhancing communication, and identifying practical solutions to various environmental regulatory, permitting, and compliance challenges to achieve more effective and efficient environmental outcomes.

Cheyenne, Wyoming

Agriculture and Food Production Smart Sectors Meeting

Wyoming Stock Growers Association

113 East 20th Street

Thursday, September 20, 10:30- Noon

Fort Collins, Colorado

Agriculture and Food Production Smart Sectors Meeting

Colorado State University Lory Student Center

1101 Center Avenue Mall, Room 308

Thursday, September 20, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

EPA’s Smart Sectors program is a national effort to partner with the regulated community to achieve better environmental outcomes. To advance this goal, EPA is hosting a series of sector-specific forums across the U.S, to better understand business practices, work collaboratively with the regulated community, and explain environmental regulations and the regulatory process in simple terms. EPA will also be seeking information about best practices in various industries and looking for opportunities to recognize companies that are going beyond compliance. Sectors identified for initial efforts in EPA Region 8 include: Agriculture and Food/Beverage Production; Mining and Oil and Gas; and Outdoor Recreation/Tourism. Additional sectors may be added over time.

For more: https://www.epa.gov/smartsectors