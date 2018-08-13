News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO) › Office of Policy (OP)

EPA Hosts National Environmental Justice Public Meeting

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) kicked off the first in-person National Environmental Justice Advisory Council (NEJAC) public meeting since new members were announced on March 3, 2018. The meeting, held in Boston, MA and hosted by EPA New England, began with a public comment period on Tuesday evening. The public meeting will run through Thursday afternoon. The Wednesday session began with video remarks from EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler.



“NEJAC plays a vital role in providing EPA Administrators with feedback and advice for improving our efforts to ensure environmental justice for all Americans,” said EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “We are committed to protecting the environment and public health for every American, regardless of race or income, and I look forward to NEJAC’s recommendations.”



“Boston is an excellent site for this week’s NEJAC meeting, as the Regional Office has a long history of incorporating environmental justice considerations into our daily work to protect human health and the environment,” said EPA New England Regional Administrator Alexandra Dunn. “Here in New England, EPA’s partnership with states, tribes, and communities is far stronger because of our shared commitment to meaningful assessment of, and response to, environmental justice concerns.”



The meeting agenda focuses on several topics including, but not limited to, environmental justice concerns of communities in Boston, MA and surrounding areas; the proactive efforts of EPA Region 1 to advance environmental justice; and deliberation of the final report from the NEJAC Environmental Justice and Water Infrastructure Finance and Capacity Work Group.



Event details are provided below. Members of the public who pre-registered have priority for seating. Registration is now closed.



Event Details:

• Location: Boston Park Plaza, 50 Park Plaza, Boston, MA

• Cost: Free

• Public Meeting: August 15 – 16, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time



For more information on the National Environmental Justice Advisory Council (NEJAC): https://www.epa.gov/environmentaljustice



To view EPA Acting Administrator Wheeler’s remarks to NEJAC: https://youtu.be/fI24A_ZRYgA