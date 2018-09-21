News Releases from Headquarters › Land and Emergency Management (OLEM)

EPA Hurricane Florence Update Friday, September 21, 2018

WASHINGTON. (September 21, 2018) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Superfund site assessment teams continued preliminary inspections of assessable National Priority List (NPL) sites. As of this afternoon, EPA assessment teams have conducted preliminary inspections of 62 sites, with no issues identified. Teams will move into areas still experiencing flooding and road closures when conditions allow.

A list of assessed sites can be found here: https://www.epa.gov/hurricane-response/national-priorities-list-sites-assessed-after-hurricane-florence. This page will be updated as additional assessments are conducted.

EPA is also working with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) to assess facilities that are required to have a Facility Response Plan (FRP) in place because of the amount of stored oil. A total of 19 FRP facilities were identified in the 18 Federally declared disaster counties. Eight of these FRP facilities are located within the EPA inland zone and 11 are located with the USCG coastal zone. EPA has been in contact with the 8 FRP facilities in the inland zone. USCG has visited seven of the 11 facilities sites on the coast and EPA has contacted three of the remaining four to date. EPA will conduct a follow up assessment of the remaining FRP facility. To date, there have been no reported spills or substantial damage.

