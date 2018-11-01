News Releases from Region 04

EPA Invites North Miami Beach Water and Miami-Dade County to Apply for WIFIA Water Infrastructure Loans

Loans will help make critical investments in communities to improve water quality for 22 million Americans

ATLANTA (November 1, 2018) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is inviting North Miami Beach Water and the Miami-Dade County, Fla. to apply for Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loans.

North Miami Beach Water is invited to apply for a $62 WIFIA loan to go towards the $126 million estimated cost of the Regional Potable Water Improvements project. Miami-Dade County is invited to apply for a $343 WIFIA loan to go towards the towards the $699 million estimated cost of the Wastewater Treatment Plant Electrical Distribution Building Upgrade.

“Through WIFIA, EPA is playing an integral role in President Trump’s efforts to improve and upgrade our nation’s water infrastructure and ensure all Americans have access to clean and safe water,” said EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “This year, EPA will help finance over $10 billion in water infrastructure investments that will create up to 155,000 jobs, upgrade aging infrastructure, reduce lead exposure, and improve the lives of millions of Americans across the country.”

After a robust, statutorily required review process, North Miami Beach Water and the Miami-Dade County were selected among 39 projects nationwide, from a group of 62 prospective borrowers, representing large and small communities, who submitted letters of interest to EPA in response to the 2018 WIFIA Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA). Together, the selected borrowers will receive WIFIA loans totaling up to $5 billion to help finance over $10 billion in water infrastructure investments and create up to 155,000 jobs.

“By investing in water infrastructure, we are improving water quality in our communities and protecting public health,” said Region 4 Administrator Trey Glenn. “The WIFIA program allows states, municipalities, and public-private partnerships to fund the critical repairs necessary to strengthen our wastewater treatment and drinking water distribution systems.”

The purpose of North Miami Beach Water’s Regional Potable Water Improvements project is to improve overall reliability of the water supply, treatment and distribution systems and reduce the frequency of pressure drops in the water distribution system and main breaks.

The purpose of Miami-Dade County’s Wastewater Treatment Plant Electrical Distribution Building Upgrade is to construct new electrical facilities that enable the wastewater treatment plants to operate continuously during storm events and minimize the risk of potential untreated wastewater discharges.

Background

Established by the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act of 2014, the WIFIA program is a federal loan and guarantee program at EPA that aims to accelerate investment in the nation’s water infrastructure by providing long-term, low-cost supplemental credit assistance for regionally and nationally significant projects. EPA’s WIFIA loans will allow large and small communities across the country to implement projects to address two national water priorities – providing for clean and safe drinking water including reducing exposure to lead and other contaminants and addressing aging water infrastructure.

To date, EPA has issued four loans totaling over $1 billion in WIFIA credit assistance. Combined, these four projects will create over 5,000 jobs.

According to EPA's estimate of national drinking water and wastewater needs, over $743 billion is needed for water infrastructure improvements. EPA’s WIFIA program plays an important part in fulfilling this need and in the President’s Infrastructure Plan, which calls for expanding project eligibility.

To learn more about the 39 projects that are invited to apply and about EPA’s WIFIA program, visit https://www.epa.gov/wifia/wifia-selected-projects.