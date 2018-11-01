News Releases from Region 04

EPA Invites Tohopekaliga Water Authority in Kissimmee, Fla. to Apply for a WIFIA Water Infrastructure Loan

Loans will help make critical investments in communities to improve water quality for 22 million Americans

Contact Information: Dawn Harris-Young (harris-young.dawn@epa.gov) (404) 562-8421 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

ATLANTA (November 1, 2018) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is inviting Tohopekaliga Water Authority in Kissimmee, Fla. to apply for a $32 million Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan for the Accelerated Gravity Sewer Assessment and Rehabilitation Project. The project will rehabilitate 65 wastewater pumping station basins including over 900,000 feet of gravity mains.

“Through WIFIA, EPA is playing an integral role in President Trump’s efforts to improve and upgrade our nation’s water infrastructure and ensure all Americans have access to clean and safe water,” said EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “This year, EPA will help finance over $10 billion in water infrastructure investments that will create up to 155,000 jobs, upgrade aging infrastructure, reduce lead exposure, and improve the lives of millions of Americans across the country.”

After a robust, statutorily required review process, Tohopekaliga Water Authority was selected as one of 39 projects nationwide, from a group of 62 prospective borrowers, representing large and small communities, who submitted letters of interest to EPA in response to the 2018 WIFIA Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA). Together, the selected borrowers will receive WIFIA loans totaling up to $5 billion to help finance over $10 billion in water infrastructure investments and create up to 155,000 jobs.

“By investing in water infrastructure, we are improving water quality in our communities and protecting public health,” said Region 4 Administrator Trey Glenn. “The WIFIA program allows states, municipalities, and public-private partnerships to fund the critical repairs necessary to strengthen our wastewater treatment and drinking water distribution systems.”

The Tohopekaliga Water Authority has been invited to apply for a $32 million WIFIA loan to go towards the $65 million estimated cost of the Accelerated Gravity Sewer Assessment and Rehabilitation Project. The purpose of the project is to prevent an increasing number of emergency sewer failures and reduce inflow and infiltration into the gravity sewer system. These improvements will effectively increase treatment capacity available for growth without facility expansion.

Background

Established by the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act of 2014, the WIFIA program is a federal loan and guarantee program at EPA that aims to accelerate investment in the nation’s water infrastructure by providing long-term, low-cost supplemental credit assistance for regionally and nationally significant projects. EPA’s WIFIA loans will allow large and small communities across the country to implement projects to address two national water priorities – providing for clean and safe drinking water including reducing exposure to lead and other contaminants and addressing aging water infrastructure.

To date, EPA has issued four loans totaling over $1 billion in WIFIA credit assistance. Combined, these four projects will create over 5,000 jobs.

According to EPA's estimate of national drinking water and wastewater needs, over $743 billion is needed for water infrastructure improvements. EPA’s WIFIA program plays an important part in fulfilling this need and in the President’s Infrastructure Plan, which calls for expanding project eligibility.

To learn more about the 39 projects that are invited to apply and about EPA’s WIFIA program, visit https://www.epa.gov/wifia/wifia-selected-projects.