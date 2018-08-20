News Releases from Region 10

EPA Issues Air Quality Advisory for Tribal Reservations in Western Washington

Contact Information: Suzanne Skadowski (skadowski.suzanne@epa.gov) 206-553-2160

Seattle – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 10 has issued an air quality advisory for all reservations in Western Washington due to stagnant air conditions and smoke from large wildfires burning in the Washington Cascades and British Columbia. This advisory is in effect starting 10 a.m. Sunday, August 19 when smoke conditions are projected to worsen and until 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 22 when some improvement in air quality is expected.

This advisory applies to all tribal reservations in Western Washington. EPA encourages all reservation residents to reduce all sources of air pollution as much as possible, including open burning, driving and idling of vehicles.

Air pollution can harm your health and can have lasting effects. Children, older adults, pregnant or nursing women, and people with asthma or heart conditions are at greater risk and should avoid outdoor exercise and minimize exposure to outdoor pollution as much as possible. Cooperation by the community will help these sensitive groups who are most at risk.

When smoke levels are high, even healthy people may affected. Listen to your body and contact your health care provider if you are experiencing smoke-related health symptoms, including eye, nose, and throat irritation; coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, or headaches. Under the most severe pollution levels all residents should restrict their activities.

This advisory is in effect between 10 a.m. Sunday, August 19 and 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 22. Please check our website for the latest information: https://www.epa.gov/farr

Check current burn ban status at: https://waburnbans.net/.

For more information contact the tribal air quality office or the EPA at 1-800-424-4372 or email to R10_farrhotline@epa.gov.

Check current air quality conditions in your area at: http://www.airnow.gov/.

Find information about wildfire smoke and tips to protect your health at: http://wasmoke.blogspot.com/.