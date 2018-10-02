News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO) › Office of Policy (OP)

EPA Kicks Off Manufacturing Week with Smart Sectors Roundtable

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov )

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) hosted a roundtable with Smart Sectors partners to mark one year of Smart Sectors’ work, engage in meaningful dialogue about agency priorities, and discuss environmental improvements across manufacturing sectors.

“President Trump is committed to revitalizing manufacturing in America and as part of this promise, EPA has partnered with regulated stakeholders to ensure open lines of communication and better environmental and economic outcomes,” said EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “I am pleased to kick off manufacturing week with the release of the Smart Sectors Program’s first annual accomplishments report that details the program’s extensive stakeholder engagement including 400 meetings in its first year.”

The Smart Sectors Accomplishments Report for 2017-2018 shares other metrics, such as: developing ongoing relationships with many trade associations that represent 13 sectors of the economy, hosting two Administrator roundtables with all sectors, and participating in 17 site visits that covered the operations of 9 different sectors. In its first year, the program also created a video and story map about best practices in permitting, and unveiled a new sector snapshots web tool to provide environmental and economic data about three sectors participating in the program.

EPA Smart Sectors is a partnership program that provides a platform to collaborate with regulated sectors and develop sensible approaches that better protect the environment and public health. To learn more about the program, visit: www.epa.gov/smartsectors. To access the 2017-2018 achievements report, visit: www.epa.gov/smartsectors/epa-smart-sectors-accomplishments-report-2017-2018

For video of the Administrator's opening remarks, click here.