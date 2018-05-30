News Releases from Region 09

EPA Kilauea Eruption Response Update: May 30, 2018

HONOLULU – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Pacific Southwest office continues to monitor and analyze public health threats from volcanic gas emissions. EPA’s work is part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) federal response to the Kilauea volcanic eruption on the Big Island of Hawaii.

“EPA remains committed and ready to assist response efforts in Hawaii, and we are working closely with our federal, state, and local partners,” said EPA Regional Administrator Mike Stoker.

In coordination with the County of Hawaii Civil Defense Agency, the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), and partners in the county’s Emergency Operations Center, EPA has established a dozen air monitoring stations in different locations – focused on schools and residential areas – to provide real-time information to responding agencies. Over the next several days, EPA will install several additional monitoring stations to better assess air quality in the area south of Hilo.

As the response continues, EPA will work with partner agencies to identify additional locations for collection of data on sulfur dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, and particulate levels. EPA will also evaluate data from the Air Now Network operated by Hawaii DOH.

Last week, EPA assisted the U.S. Coast Guard with air monitoring on a patrol boat enforcing a marine safety zone offshore where lava is entering the ocean.

EPA has 16 personnel on the island and is also supporting FEMA operations in Honolulu. Regional Administrator Stoker will be on-island Thursday to meet with FEMA, state and local partners, and to view first-hand EPA’s response operations.

For more information, please visit the Hawaii Interagency Vog Information Dashboard, which has comprehensive information and data related to vog and ash hazards and impact: https://vog.ivhhn.org.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) contractors Ben Castellana (left) and Amy Dubois (right) install a temporary air monitoring system during the Kilauea volcanic eruption. Photo: Grace Simoneau/FEMA