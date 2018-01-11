News Releases from Region 01

EPA makes up to $3 Million available for locally-focused environmental education grants

WASHINGTON – EPA is pleased to announce that up to $3 million in funding for locally-focused environmental education grants are now available under the 2018 EE Local Grant Program. EPA will award three to four grants in each of EPA’s ten Regions, for no less than $50,000 and no more than $100,000 each, for a total of 30-35 grants nationwide. Proposals are due March 15, 2018. The Requests for Proposals is posted on www.grants.gov.

In addition to other environmental topics, the 2018 EE Local Grant Program includes support for projects that reflect the intersection of environmental issues with agricultural best-practices, conservation of natural resources, food waste management, and natural disaster preparedness. Funded projects will increase public awareness of those topics and help participants to develop the skills needed to make informed decisions. A Request for Proposals (also called a Solicitation Notice) containing details will be issued by each of the ten EPA Regions.

"By recognizing these locally-based learning and awareness opportunities, the Environmental Protection Agency is taking both a local and national leadership role in promoting sound agricultural conservation practices, environmental disaster preparedness, adequate food waste management and other important environmental best-practices," said Administrator Scott Pruitt. "Environmental education starts locally in our own backyards, classrooms and in the fields of farmers who work the land directly, and I'm proud to play a role in enhancing such learning opportunities."

Through this grant program, EPA intends to provide financial support for projects that design, demonstrate, and/or disseminate environmental education practices, methods, or techniques, as described in this notice, that will serve to increase environmental and conservation literacy and encourage behavior that will benefit the environment in the local community(ies) in which they are located.

Since 1992, EPA has distributed between $2 and $3.5 million in grant funding per year under this program, supporting more than 3700 grants.

Proposals are due by March 15, 2018. The full solicitation notices are available at www.grants.gov and at https://www.epa.gov/education/environmental-education-ee-grant-solicitation-notice.

Find background on the EE Grants Program and resources for applicants at https://www.epa.gov/education/environmental-education-ee-grants.