EPA Marks Cleanup Milestone at Former Synergy Site in Claremont, N.H.

(BOSTON) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced that the former Synergy manufactured gas facility in Claremont, N.H., is now suitable for reuse and redevelopment after a successful hazardous waste cleanup at the site. EPA and the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services oversaw the cleanup, which began in 2015 and concluded in July 2018. On October 11, AmeriGas will transfer ownership of the property to the City of Claremont.

"Today's milestone is a testament to how strategic partnerships can clean up pollution while creating opportunity for local communities," said EPA New England Regional Administrator Alexandra Dunn. "This outcome exemplifies EPA's commitment to working with cities like Claremont to put once-contaminated land back to use while ensuring public health safeguards are in place."

Commissioner of the NH Department of Environmental Services, Bob Scott, said that "NHDES is very pleased to mark the formal completion of this important project which restored a high-visibility former industrial parcel to conditions that will allow any number of beneficial re-uses under the leadership of the City of Claremont, consistent with the on-going revitalization of Claremont's City-Center District".

"This collaborative clean-up effort has not only protected the quality of one of the City's drinking water sources, but also reclaimed valuable land that runs along the Sugar River for future economic development in the heart of the community," said Claremont Mayor Charlene Lovett.

"Sites that are historically impacted by pollutants reside in many communities in America and remediating brownfield sites is challenging work," said Claremont City Manager Ryan McNutt. "Returning this site's potential for future use is only possible because of our Community Development team and their partnership with NHDES, the EPA, and AmeriGas."

In 2015, in coordination with New Hampshire DES, EPA and AmeriGas Propane LP began a cleanup project to address pollution at the former Synergy site in Claremont. AmeriGas is legally responsible for addressing the environmental conditions at the Synergy site. The site was contaminated with coal tar, an oil-like substance that was a byproduct of industrial processes that made gas to illuminate two local towns from 1859 to 1946. Coal tar contains several chemicals that are hazardous to human health, like benzene, ethylbenzene, toluene, xylene and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. The contamination impacted sediment in the Sugar River and soil at the Synergy site and on an adjacent property.

The cleanup included removing soil, sludge and sediment contaminated with coal tar, installing a sewer line, monitoring groundwater for residual coal tar, stabilizing an area of river bank and demolishing several dilapidated buildings.