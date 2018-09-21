News Releases from Region 03

EPA, Maryland, and Coastal Bays Program to Continue and Expand Partnership with University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES)

Contact Information: David Sternberg (sternberg.david@epa.gov) 215-814-5548

PHILADELPHIA (September 21, 2018) Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Maryland Coastal Bays Program, and Maryland state officials signed an agreement with the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) to build on the school’s environmental opportunities for students and faculty and its involvement in watershed restoration activities. The parties to the agreement also include the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Maryland Department of the Environment, and Maryland Department of Agriculture.

“This revised agreement with UMES will further the school’s commitment to environmental solutions, student and faculty opportunities, and hands-on restoration efforts,” said EPA Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “The new MOU includes features that will take the partnership to a new level.”

Among its provisions, the five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) includes the development of an Environmental Center at UMES, a Green Infrastructure Certificate Program, and a focus on public, private, and non-profit partnerships for environmental initiatives.

“UMES is pleased to reaffirm its commitment of working alongside the EPA and other state partners to develop a well-trained and diverse workforce,” said University President Heidi M. Anderson. “The University sees this partnership as a perfect fit for its land-grant mission to address environmental challenges through research and related programs to engage the community.”

Through this MOU, the parties intend to work together to enhance cooperation over the next five years - recognizing many opportunities for beneficial enhanced collaboration which may include:

Supporting and promoting student recruitment, internships, career development, and employment in environmental science and related fields;

< >development opportunities for faculty; Supporting the development of an Environmental Center at UMES for research and education;

< >private and non-profit partnerships for environmental initiatives and student career development; and Supporting watershed restoration activities in the Maryland Coastal Bays Watershed.

As part of the Agreement, UMES will also create a Green Infrastructure Certificate Program (GICP) providing training, and focusing students in urban and coastal green infrastructure initiatives. The goal of the GICP is to knit together green infrastructure concepts and academic studies to provide a path for undergraduate students to gain greater understanding and knowledge for the integration of green infrastructure into stormwater management.

The MOU is part of EPA's Minority Academic Institutions Program which was created to increase opportunities for Minority Academic Institutions to participate in federal programs. EPA works with these schools to increase participation in ways that will strengthen them by promoting faculty development, increasing institutional capacity, and fully developing the diverse talent pool that constitutes our nation.

