EPA Meets Important TSCA Milestone by Finalizing Last of Four Chemical Safety Framework Rules

PHOTO Acting EPA Administrator Wheeler and SBA Office of Advocacy Acting Chief Counsel Major L. Clark III sign the final TSCA framework rule. WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a final fees rule under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), ensuring that resources are available to the Agency to complete chemical reviews and actions in a timely, transparent manner while maintaining high scientific standards. – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a final fees rule under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), ensuring that resources are available to the Agency to complete chemical reviews and actions in a timely, transparent manner while maintaining high scientific standards.

“With today’s action EPA has once again met another important milestone under TSCA,” said EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “This rule will provide resources needed to support the valuable work EPA does to review chemicals for safety, manage risk as required, and make chemical information available as appropriate.”

“The SBA Office of Advocacy was pleased to be able to work with EPA and the SBA Office of Size Standards to develop the fees rule for the administration of the Toxic Substance Control Act and to be able to assist the agency in revising the small business definition to ensure that the maximum number of small businesses can benefit from a reduced fee amount,” said Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy Acting Chief Counsel Major L. Clark III.

These fees collected from chemical manufacturers will go toward developing risk evaluations for existing chemicals; collecting and reviewing toxicity and exposure data and other information; reviewing Confidential Business Information (CBI); and making determinations in a timely and transparent manner with respect to the safety of new chemicals before they enter the marketplace. Under the final rule, affected businesses will begin incurring fees on October 1, 2018. Small businesses will be eligible to receive a substantial discount of approximately 80% on their fees.

The fees rule is the last of four framework rules under the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Act, incorporating input received through public meetings and comment periods. During fiscal years 2019-2021 the Agency will work to track costs and will use that information to adjust future fees, if appropriate. As required by law, EPA will evaluate and readjust, if necessary, the fees every three years.

Additionally, EPA will host a series of webinars focusing on making TSCA submissions and paying fees under the final rule. The webinars will be held on October 10, October 24, and November 7.

Background on The Trump Administration’s Lautenberg Act Accomplishments

The Trump Administration through its work at EPA has undertaken many implementation activities which have enabled the agency to meet its statutory responsibilities under the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act which amends the Toxic Substances Control Act, the Nation’s primary chemicals management law.

EPA has already met critical initial deadlines from the Lautenberg Act, including issuing the framework rules on existing chemicals prioritization, risk evaluation, existing chemicals inventory by the first-year anniversary of the Act on June 22, 2017.

On the second-year anniversary of the Lautenberg Act, EPA issued:



• Mercury Use Reporting Rule with deadlines and requirements to assist in updating the inventory of mercury supply, use, and trade in the United States.

• Alternative Testing Strategy to promote the development of alternative test methods to reduce vertebrate animal testing. On March 7, 2018, EPA released the draft strategy for public comment.

• Guidance on Generic Names to allow EPA to share more information with the public about the structure of chemicals while protecting CBI.

• Policy on Assigning Unique Identifiers to better publicly track information on chemicals while protecting CBI.

• Guidance on Expanding CBI access to states, tribes, and local governments; health and environmental professionals; and first responders.