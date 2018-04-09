An official website of the United States government.

EPA Names Top Cities for ENERGY STAR Certified Buildings in 2017

04/11/2018
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced its tenth-annual “Top Cities” list, which ranks the 25 U.S. metropolitan areas with the most ENERGY STAR certified buildings in the preceding calendar year. Los Angeles earned first place with more than 700 ENERGY STAR certified buildings, bumping Washington, D.C., into second place. Dallas rocketed up the rankings this year, earning a third-place spot. Atlanta and New York round out the top five, each with more than 400 ENERGY STAR certified buildings.

“Earning a spot on the ENERGY STAR Top Cities list is a recognition of commitment to cutting building-related energy costs and reducing waste,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum. “With help from ENERGY STAR, city leaders and building owners are working together to strengthen their economies, foster competition, and create a healthier environment.”

To create the annual list, EPA tallies the number of ENERGY STAR certified buildings within each metropolitan area, as defined by the U.S. Census. These areas include the city itself as well as surrounding towns and suburbs. This year’s Top Cities are:

Rank    Metro Area        Building Count
1            Los Angeles                716
2            Washington, DC        661
3            Dallas                            468
4            Atlanta                          441
5           New York                       434
6           San Francisco              378
7            Chicago                         339
8            Phoenix                         303
9            Denver                           265
10         Houston                         247
11          Boston                           231
12          Riverside, Calif.          173
13          San Diego                     164
13         Seattle                            164
15        Philadelphia                 157
16       Tampa                              154
17      Austin                                130
18    San Jose                            129
19    Minneapolis                      116
20    Virginia Beach                 109
21    Miami                                  106
22    Sacramento                     100
23    Charlotte                           94
24    Louisville                          86
24    Indianapolis                    86

The Top Cities list shows how cities across America are embracing energy efficiency as a proven path to financial savings and a healthier environment. Commercial buildings are responsible for 19 percent of the nation’s energy use and cost American organizations and cities more than $100 billion per year in energy bills. By the end of 2017, more than 32,000 buildings across America had earned EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification. Together, these buildings have saved more than $4.5 billion on energy bills and prevented greenhouse gas emissions equal to the annual electricity use of more than 3 million homes.  

Commercial buildings that apply for EPA’s ENERGY STAR must have their performance verified by a professional engineer or a registered architect. ENERGY STAR certified buildings use an average of 35 percent less energy than typical buildings. Many types of commercial facilities can earn the ENERGY STAR, including office buildings, schools, hospitals, and retail stores.

