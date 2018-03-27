News Releases from Region 04

EPA, N.C. DEQ and Multistate Trust to Hold Public Availability Session and Public Meeting about Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp Site in Navassa, N.C., on April 10

Contact Information: Davina Marraccini (marraccini.davina@epa.gov) 404-562-8293, 404-562-8400

ATLANTA (March 27, 2018) – Federal and state officials together with Multistate Trust representatives will hold a public availability session and public meeting about the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp – Navassa Superfund Site on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Topics will include the remedial investigation; an upcoming feasibility study of possible remediation options; and the Redevelopment Planning Initiative for the site.

What:

Public Availability Session and Public Meeting for the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp – Navassa Superfund Site

When:

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Where:

Navassa Community Center, 338 Main Street, Navassa, N.C.

Who:

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4

N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (N.C. DEQ)

Multistate Environmental Response Trust (Multistate Trust)

Public Availability Session – 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Residents will have an opportunity to talk one-on-one with experts about the site. Representatives of EPA, N.C. DEQ, and Multistate Trust will be available to answer questions and share information.

Public Meeting – 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Representatives of EPA, N.C. DEQ, and Multistate Trust will present updates on the site and answer questions.

Site Background

From 1936 to 1974, Kerr-McGee and other companies used the 245-acre site for creosote-based wood treating. By 1980, Kerr-McGee dismantled the wood-treatment buildings and facilities. In 2005, the site was conveyed to Tronox, a Kerr-McGee spinoff that filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009. In 2011, the Multistate Trust acquired the site as a court-appointed trustee as part of the Tronox bankruptcy settlement. The Multistate Trust is working with its beneficiaries—EPA and N.C. DEQ—on the site investigation, remediation and redevelopment planning.

The site is bounded by the Brunswick River, Sturgeon Creek, a residential area, and a light industrial area. The soil, sediment and groundwater are contaminated by creosote-related chemicals. Site contamination does not currently threaten people living and working near the site.

What is the remedial investigation (RI)?

The RI is a study designed to collect the data necessary to: (1) determine the nature and extent of contamination on and off the site; (2) characterize site conditions; and (3) assess risk to human health and the environment.

What is the feasibility study (FS)?

The FS is designed to identify and evaluate potential remedies to address contamination at the site, and to assess possible technologies and alternatives for their effectiveness in protecting human health and the environment.

What is the Redevelopment Planning Initiative (RPI)?

The RPI is the Multistate Trust-led effort to work with citizens, community leaders and other stakeholders to identify community-supported plans for potential site reuses that protect human health and the environment and are environmentally and economically sustainable. A community visioning workshop was held Feb. 23–24, 2018, to provide a forum for citizens to help shape the future of the site. Residents, local leaders, and other stakeholders worked in small groups to identify possible redevelopment options for the site. These will be discussed during the public meeting and shown during the public availability session.

