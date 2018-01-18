News Releases from Region 04

EPA, N.C. DEQ and Multistate Trust to Hold Public Meeting about Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp Site in Navassa, N.C., on Jan. 23

Contact Information: Davina Marraccini (marraccini.davina@epa.gov) 404-562-8293, 404-562-8400

ATLANTA (January 18, 2018) – Federal and state officials together with Multistate Trust representatives will hold a public meeting about the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp site in Navassa, N.C., on Jan. 23, 2018. Topics will include the remedial investigation highlights; upcoming feasibility study of potential remediation options; site redevelopment planning initiative; and Community Visioning Workshop scheduled for Feb. 23 - 24, 2018. During the meeting, members of the public can ask questions. What: Public Meeting for the Navassa Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp Site When: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 from 6 to 8 p.m. Where: Navassa Community Center, 338 Main Street, Navassa, N.C. Who: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (N.C. DEQ) Multistate Environmental Response Trust (Multistate Trust) Navassa Trustee Council Press Availability Session – 5 to 5:30 p.m. Representatives of EPA, N.C. DEQ, Multistate Trust, and Navassa Trustee Council will be available for interviews. Members of the media should RSVP to ca@g-etg.com. Site Background From 1936 to 1974, Kerr-McGee and other companies used the 245-acre site for creosote-based wood treating. By 1980, Kerr-McGee dismantled the wood-treatment buildings and facilities. In 2005, the site was conveyed to Tronox, a Kerr-McGee spinoff that filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009. In 2011, the Multistate Trust acquired the site as a court-appointed trustee as part of the Tronox bankruptcy settlement. The Multistate Trust is working with its beneficiaries, EPA and N.C. DEQ, on the site investigation, remediation and redevelopment planning.

The site is bounded to the east by the Brunswick River, to the south by Sturgeon Creek, to the west by a residential area and to the north by a light industrial area with an active CSX rail line. The soil, sediment and groundwater are contaminated by creosote-related chemicals. Site contamination does not currently threaten people living and working near the site.

What is a Remedial Investigation (RI)?

An RI is a study designed to collect the data necessary to: (1) determine the nature and extent of contamination on and off the site; (2) characterize site conditions; and (3) assess risk to human health and the environment.

What is a Feasibility Study (FS)?

The FS is designed to identify and evaluate potential remedies to address contamination at the site, and to assess possible technologies and alternatives for their effectiveness in protecting human health and the environment.

What is a Redevelopment Planning Initiative (RPI)?

The RPI is the Multistate Trust-led effort to work with citizens, community leaders and other stakeholders to identify community-supported plans for potential site reuses that protect human health and the environment and are environmentally and economically sustainable.

What is a Community Visioning Workshop?

The Community Visioning Workshop is a three-day series of intensive planning sessions designed to define the community’s vision for the site’s future. The workshop will involve citizens brainstorming realistic ideas for reuse that address community goals and needs, and providing immediate feedback to land-use planners. The general public is strongly encouraged to participate on Friday, Feb. 23 (evening session) and Saturday, Feb. 24 (daytime session).

