EPA, NCDEQ and Multistate Trust to Hold Open House and Public Meeting for the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp Superfund Site in Navassa, N.C.

Contact Information: Davina Marraccini (marraccini.davina@epa.gov) 404-562-8293, 404-562-8400

ATLANTA (July 26, 2018) – Federal and state officials together with Multistate Trust representatives will host an open house and public information meeting about the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp – Navassa Superfund Site on Thursday, August 9, 2018. Redevelopment concepts for the Site will be presented at the open house, while the public meeting will focus on recent environmental investigations, field activities in 2018, possible remediation options and redevelopment concepts.

Open House and Public Meeting for the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp – Navassa Superfund Site

Thursday, August 9, 2018

Navassa Community Center, 338 Main Street, Navassa, N.C.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4

N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ)

Multistate Environmental Response Trust (the Multistate Trust)

Redevelopment Concepts Open House – 3 to 6 p.m.

Residents will have the opportunity to view redevelopment concepts for the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp – Navassa Superfund Site in Navassa, N.C.

Public Information Meeting – 6 to 8 p.m.

Representatives of EPA, NCDEQ, and the Multistate Trust will present site updates and answer questions.

Site Background

From 1936 to 1974, Kerr-McGee and other companies used the 245-acre site for creosote-based wood treating. By 1980, Kerr-McGee dismantled the wood-treatment buildings and facilities. In 2005, the site was conveyed to Tronox, a Kerr-McGee spinoff that filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009. In 2011, the Multistate Trust acquired the site as a court-appointed trustee as part of the Tronox bankruptcy settlement. The Multistate Trust is working with its beneficiaries—EPA and NCDEQ—on the site investigation, remediation and redevelopment planning.

The site is bounded by the Brunswick River, Sturgeon Creek, a residential area, and a light industrial area. The soil, sediment and groundwater are contaminated by creosote-related chemicals. Site contamination does not currently threaten people living and working near the site.

Under the Trump Administration, the Superfund program has reemerged as a top priority to advance the Agency’s core mission of protecting human health and the environment. The Superfund Task Force was established to provide recommendations for improving and expediting site cleanups and promoting redevelopment. The work being conducted at the site reflects EPA’s commitment to protect human health and the environment while promoting the revitalization of properties across the country.

For more information, visit the EPA website: www.epa.gov/superfund/kerr-mcgee-chemical-corp

The Multistate Trust website: http://multi-trust.org/navassa-north-carolina

