EPA Offers Workshops to Assist Brownfield Grant Applicants

Workshops to be held in Puerto Rico on December 4 and December 6

12/03/2018
Contact Information: 
Brenda Reyes (reyes.brenda@epa.gov)
(787) 977-5869
Tayler Covington (covington.tayler@epa.gov)
(212) 637-3662

(San Juan, PR) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) invites interested applicants to participate in its upcoming Brownfields Proposal Guidelines Workshops. These workshops are designed to assist local government and nonprofit organizations to better understand the proposal criteria and selection process for EPA’s Brownfields Assessment and Cleanup grants.  EPA’s Brownfields program provides grants to assess, safely clean up and sustainably reuse contaminated properties.

The following topics will be addressed during the workshops:

  • Types of Brownfield grants
  • Candidate eligibility
  • Grant application process

Who Should Participate?

Local, county, and regional governments and nonprofit organizations who are currently considering applying for an EPA Brownfields assessment or cleanup grant are strongly urged to participate.

Workshops Dates and Locations

Workshops will be held in Ponce and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

December 4, 2018 | 8:30am-12:00 pm

Address: Ponce Health Sciences University,

388 Zona Industrial Reparada 2, Ponce, PR 00716 - Psychology Conference Room

https://goo.gl/maps/Nc9Sf66siEU2  

Polyethnic University Parking

https://goo.gl/maps/CChSSV9PFUS2

December 6, 2018 | 9:00am-12:30pm

Address: Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico Library: Salon Conferencia Milla de Oro (Gold Mile Conference Room)

377 Ponce de León Ave. San Juan, PR 00918

Polytechnic University Library

How to Register

Registration is free. To register, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brownfield-grant-writing-workshops-for-fy19-guidelines-tickets-52261336063. You will receive a confirmation email upon registering.

If you have any questions about registration, please contact Yocasta De Jesus at

(212) 637-4340 or dejesus.yocasta@epa.gov.

18-097

