EPA Offers Workshops to Assist Brownfield Grant Applicants

(San Juan, PR) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) invites interested applicants to participate in its upcoming Brownfields Proposal Guidelines Workshops. These workshops are designed to assist local government and nonprofit organizations to better understand the proposal criteria and selection process for EPA’s Brownfields Assessment and Cleanup grants. EPA’s Brownfields program provides grants to assess, safely clean up and sustainably reuse contaminated properties.

The following topics will be addressed during the workshops:

Types of Brownfield grants

Candidate eligibility

Grant application process

Who Should Participate?

Local, county, and regional governments and nonprofit organizations who are currently considering applying for an EPA Brownfields assessment or cleanup grant are strongly urged to participate.

Workshops Dates and Locations

Workshops will be held in Ponce and San Juan, Puerto Rico.