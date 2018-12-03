News Releases from Region 02
EPA Offers Workshops to Assist Brownfield Grant Applicants
Workshops to be held in Puerto Rico on December 4 and December 6
(San Juan, PR) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) invites interested applicants to participate in its upcoming Brownfields Proposal Guidelines Workshops. These workshops are designed to assist local government and nonprofit organizations to better understand the proposal criteria and selection process for EPA’s Brownfields Assessment and Cleanup grants. EPA’s Brownfields program provides grants to assess, safely clean up and sustainably reuse contaminated properties.
The following topics will be addressed during the workshops:
- Types of Brownfield grants
- Candidate eligibility
- Grant application process
Who Should Participate?
Local, county, and regional governments and nonprofit organizations who are currently considering applying for an EPA Brownfields assessment or cleanup grant are strongly urged to participate.
Workshops Dates and Locations
Workshops will be held in Ponce and San Juan, Puerto Rico.
December 4, 2018 | 8:30am-12:00 pm
Address: Ponce Health Sciences University,
388 Zona Industrial Reparada 2, Ponce, PR 00716 - Psychology Conference Room
https://goo.gl/maps/Nc9Sf66siEU2
Polyethnic University Parking
https://goo.gl/maps/CChSSV9PFUS2
December 6, 2018 | 9:00am-12:30pm
Address: Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico Library: Salon Conferencia Milla de Oro (Gold Mile Conference Room)
377 Ponce de León Ave. San Juan, PR 00918
Polytechnic University Library
How to Register
Registration is free. To register, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brownfield-grant-writing-workshops-for-fy19-guidelines-tickets-52261336063. You will receive a confirmation email upon registering.
If you have any questions about registration, please contact Yocasta De Jesus at
(212) 637-4340 or dejesus.yocasta@epa.gov.
18-097