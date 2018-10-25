News Releases from Region 02

EPA Partnering to Support Small Businesses Near New York City Superfund Sites

(New York, N.Y.) Last week, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Administrator Pete Lopez and Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez hosted a small business resource event that brought federal, state, and local agencies together to support small businesses that face relocation or other impacts due to EPA Superfund cleanups in Brooklyn and Queens. New York City is home to three federal Superfund cleanups: Wolff-Alport Chemical Company, Newtown Creek and Gowanus Canal.

“The health risks associated with contaminated sites are real, but so are the impacts to livelihoods of those employed by small businesses near these sites,” said EPA Regional Administrator Pete Lopez. “No one agency has all the answers or resources, but EPA, along with our state and local partners, can help to promote and protect small businesses impacted by polluted sites while continuing to protect people’s health and the environment.”

“Remediating superfund sites is important to both the public health and economic vitality of local communities,” said Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez (D-NY). “However, as the cleanup process unfolds, it is also vital that local businesses have resources they need to minimize economic disruption. I was happy to participate in this event with EPA, Army Corps as well as local and state organizations to ensure area businesses know about options available to them.”

Multiple agencies and organizations participated in the October 18th event in Brooklyn, including the New York City Small Business Service, the New York City Economic Development Corporation, the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the City College of New York, the Small Business Development Center, Business Outreach Center Network, and New York State Empire State Development. EPA will continue to engage with individuals and small businesses that are being economically impacted by federal Superfund cleanups.

Background

EPA has a long tradition of excellence in championing the interests of small businesses. Small businesses perform an important role at EPA and in the national economy. A robust, small business industrial base provides quality products, services, innovation, and perspectives to further EPA’s contracting, regulatory and environmental assistance work. A thriving small business industrial base also means a stronger U.S. economy. According to Small Business Administration data, small businesses represent 99.7% of all employer firms, generate approximately 64% of new jobs, and pay roughly 44% of the total U.S. private payroll.

