EPA Plans to Award up to $9.3 Million in Beach Water Quality Monitoring Grants

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON — As peak beach season arrives in the United States, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to award up to $9.3 million in total to 39 states, territories, and tribes to develop and implement beach monitoring and notification programs.

“Enjoying the beach is a quintessential pastime for Americans every summer,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “Through EPA’s BEACH grants, we are ensuring communities across the country can keep their beaches safe and enjoyable for all.”

Under the Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health (BEACH) Act, EPA awards grants to eligible state, territorial and tribal applicants to help them and their local government partners monitor water quality at coastal and Great Lakes beaches. When bacteria levels are too high for safe swimming, these agencies notify the public by posting beach warnings or closing the beach. Since 2002, state and local governments, territories, and tribes have used more than $157 million in EPA BEACH Act grants to monitor beaches for fecal indicator bacteria, maintain and operate public notification systems, identify local pollution sources, and report results of monitoring and notification activities to EPA. Grant funding under the BEACH ACT is part of a broader EPA effort to find and eliminate sources of water pollution that contribute to beach closures.

EPA’s 2018 BEACH Act grant funding, contingent upon meeting the eligibility requirements, will be allocated to the following states, territories, and tribes:



EPA Region 1

Connecticut $211,500

Maine $240,500

Massachusetts $240,500

New Hampshire $192,000

Rhode Island $201,500

EPA Region 2

New Jersey $250,000

New York $311,000

Puerto Rico $316,000

U.S. Virgin Islands $272,000

EPA Region 3

Delaware $206,000

Maryland $240,000

Pennsylvania $213,000

Virginia $244,000

EPA Region 4

Alabama $257,000

Florida $432,000

Georgia $271,000

Mississippi $254,000

North Carolina $280,000

South Carolina $277,000

EPA Region 5

Illinois $225,000

Indiana $203,000

Michigan $245,000

Minnesota $202,000

Ohio $214,000

Wisconsin $215,000

Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians $50,000

Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa $50,000

EPA Region 6

Louisiana $320,000

Texas $348,000

EPA Region 9

American Samoa $301,000

California $425,000

Guam $301,000

Hawaii $313,000

Northern Mariana Islands $302,000

EPA Region 10

Alaska $150,000

Oregon $217,000

Washington $241,000

Swinomish Indian Tribal Community $50,000

Makah Tribe of the Makah Indian Reservation $50,000



For specific information on grants under the BEACH Act, grant guidance, and contact information for state and local beach programs, see: www.epa.gov/beach-tech/beach-grants.

To check on the latest closings and advisories at particular beaches, the public should contact the relevant state, tribal, or territorial beach program listed at: www.epa.gov/beaches/state-territorial-tribal-and-epa-beach-program-contacts.