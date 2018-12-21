News Releases from Region 04

EPA Plans to Award Nearly $6 Million to Protect, Restore and Maintain the Health of the Gulf of Mexico Ecosystem

Contact Information: Dawn Harris-Young (harris-young.dawn@epa.gov) (404) 562-8421 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

ATLANTA (December 21, 2018) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) plans to award nearly $6 million in total to 15 universities and organizations to develop projects that address the health, productivity and restoration of the Gulf of Mexico watershed and the communities that rely on this national resource.

EPA’s grant funding, contingent upon meeting the eligibility requirements, will be allocated to the following universities and organizations:

University of South Alabama, Mobile, Ala.

Dog River Clearwater Revival, Mobile, Ala.

Mobile Baykeeper, Mobile, Ala.

Smart Home America, Inc., Mobile, Ala.

University of Florida, Gainesville, Fla.

University of Florida - Milton Campus, Milton, Fla.

University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa

Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, La.

Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium, Thibodaux, La.

University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, Miss.

Mississippi State University, Biloxi, Miss.

Gulf of Mexico Alliance, Ocean Springs, Miss.

The Student Conservation Association, Inc., Charlestown, N.H.

The Artist Boat, Inc., Galveston, Texas

Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi, Texas

The Conservation Fund, Arlington, Va.

EPA’s Gulf of Mexico Program (GMP) began in 1988 to protect, restore, and maintain the health and productivity of the Gulf of Mexico ecosystem in economically sustainable ways. The GMP is committed to non-regulatory scientifically sound actions centered on partnerships with local, state, and federal governmental agencies, academia, business and industry, and the public.

More information about the Gulf of Mexico Program go to: https://www.epa.gov/gulfofmexico.