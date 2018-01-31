News Releases from Region 04

EPA to Present Update on Status of Former Custom Cleaners Site Investigation

Contact Information: Jason McDonald (mcdonald.jason@epa.gov) 404-562-9203, 404-562-8400

ATLANTA – On Thursday, February 1, 2018, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will conduct two public availability sessions to provide an update on the status of the remedial investigation and feasibility study (RI/FS) currently being conducted at the Former Custom Cleaners (FCC) site in Memphis, TN. The presentation will also include a discussion of the factors that will impact the development of an Interim Action Record of Decision (ROD).

Who: Ken Mallary, U.S. EPA

What: Update of RI/FS underway at the Former Custom Cleaners Superfund Site and a detailed description of the Interim Action Record of Decision

When: February 1, 2018

Public Meeting Session 1: 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Public Meeting Session 2: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Where: Public Meeting

Old Highland Branch Library

460 South Highland Street,

Memphis, Tennessee

Under Administrator Pruitt’s leadership, the Superfund program has reemerged as a top priority to advance the Agency’s core mission of protecting human health and the environment. The RI/FS commenced in June 2017 to gather the data needed to characterize site conditions, determine how much PCE remains in the subsurface soil and groundwater, and how to address the contamination. EPA will continue its investigation under the RI/FS to delineate soil contamination and site-related PCE contamination in the groundwater. A remedy to address the PCE in the soil will be presented to the community in an Interim Action ROD and Remedial Design once the FS is completed.



