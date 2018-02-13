News Releases from Region 04

EPA to Present Update on Status of Southside Chattanooga Lead Site

Contact Information: Jason McDonald (mcdonald.jason@epa.gov) 404-562-9203, 404-562-8400

ATLANTA – On Tuesday, February 13, 2018, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will conduct a public availability session to provide an update on the site assessment and cleanup activities conducted thus far at the Southside Chattanooga Lead Site in Chattanooga, TN. The presentation will also include an overview of the Superfund cleanup program and answer questions about the National Priority List process.

Who: U.S. EPA Region 4 Superfund staff

What: Update on the assessment and cleanup activities underway at the Southside Chattanooga Lead Site and an overview of the NPL process.

When: Tuesday, February 13, 2018

Media Availability: 5:15 pm – 5:45 pm

Public Availability Session: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Where: Public Meeting

South Chattanooga Recreation Center

1151 West 40th Street

Chattanooga, TN, 37409

In 2013, EPA removed soil contaminated with lead from 84 properties located on Read Avenue, Mitchell Avenue, Underwood Street (formerly Carr Street) and intersecting streets. EPA, in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation initiated a soil study in 2016 to determine whether lead-contaminated foundry-related waste materials were isolated in the area of previous soil removals or whether additional areas may be impacted. As a result, more than 200 properties located in areas where lead-contaminated foundry related waste was suspected of being used were sampled. EPA proposed to add the site to the NPL on January 18, 2008 and will accept public comments on the proposal until March 19, 2018.

