News Releases from Region 06

EPA Proposes to Add Grand Prairie, TX, Site to Superfund National Priorities List

Nationwide, six sites added and three proposed to clean-up list

Contact Information: Jennah Durant (R6Press@epa.gov) 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (May 15, 2018) Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced its commitment to clean up six new sites by adding them to the Superfund program’s National Priorities List (NPL) and proposing to add another three hazardous waste sites to the NPL. The update includes the former Delfasco Forge site in Grand Prairie, Texas.

“Cleaning up toxic sites and returning them to safe and productive reuse under the Superfund program is a cornerstone of the EPA’s mission to protect human health and the environment,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “By adding these sites to the proposed and final National Priorities List, we are moving forward in creating a healthier environment for the affected communities.”

“Keeping communities and families safe from industrial pollution is one of EPA’s most important missions,” said Regional Administrator Anne Idsal. “EPA and TCEQ have been working to protect the affected homes in Grand Prairie and will continue to do so.”

The Delfasco facility, west of Dallas, manufactured munitions from the 1950s to 1998. Tetrachloroethylene (TCE), dichloroethene, and vinyl chloride contamination has been found in soil and groundwater around the site. EPA testing in 2008 found measurable levels of TCE in the air inside some homes near the site. EPA has installed vapor mitigation systems in several dozen homes in the area. The state of Texas sent a letter to EPA in support of placing this site on the NPL.

The following sites are being added to the NPL:

Hockessin Groundwater in Hockessin, Delaware

Burlington Industries Cheraw in Cheraw, South Carolina

Franklin Street Groundwater Contamination in Spencer, Indiana

Spring Park Municipal Well Field in Spring Park, Minnesota

Lane Plating Works, Inc. in Dallas, Texas

River City Metal Finishing in San Antonio, Texas

The following sites are being proposed for addition to the NPL:

PROTECO in Peñuelas, Puerto Rico

Donnelsville Contaminated Aquifer in Donnelsville, Ohio

Delfasco Forge in Grand Prairie, Texas.

For more about EPA’s work in Texas: https://www.epa.gov/tx

Connect with EPA Region 6:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eparegion6

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EPAregion6

Activities in EPA Region 6: http://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/region6.htm

# # #