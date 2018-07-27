News Releases from Region 02

EPA proposes cleanup of lead-contaminated residential properties at Eighteen Mile Creek Superfund Site in Lockport, N.Y.

EPA to hold public meeting on August 16

Contact Information: Michael Basile (basile.michael@epa.gov) 716-551-4410

(New York, N.Y.) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing to clean up lead-contaminated soil at approximately 26 residences that are impacted by the former Flintkote Plant property at the Eighteen Mile Creek Superfund Site, in Lockport, N.Y. As part of a multi-phased, comprehensive cleanup of the Eighteen Mile Creek Site, EPA is proposing the removal of approximately 14,000 cubic yards of contaminated soil and off-site disposal at facilities licensed to handle the waste. The excavated areas will be restored and backfilled with clean soil.

“EPA is committed to taking action to address the significant health threat lead contamination poses across the country,” said EPA Regional Administrator Pete Lopez. “The plan proposed for this site will address the lead in the soil that children and families could be exposed to on these properties.”

EPA has provided property owners with their specific soil sampling results and has discussed preventative measures to reduce exposure before an action can be taken. Once EPA gets public input on its proposal and finalizes a plan for these properties, the Agency will coordinate with the property owners to minimize impacts and inconveniences associated with construction.

Once the final plan is selected, EPA will take more soil samples to determine more conclusively the number of residential properties that need soil cleanup. EPA will monitor air near the work areas to ensure protection of residents and the surrounding community.

Background:

Eighteen Mile Creek has a long history of industrial use dating back to the 1800’s. The headwaters of the Creek consist of an east and west branch beginning immediately north of the New York State Barge Canal in Lockport. Eighteen Mile Creek flows north approximately 15 miles and discharges into Lake Ontario in Olcott, N.Y. Investigations at the site show that sediment and soil in and around Eighteen Mile Creek and nearby properties are contaminated with a variety of pollutants, including polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and lead.

The former Flintkote Plant property located at 198 and 300 Mill Street operated between 1928 and 1971 and manufactured felt products.

Before and after photos of the former Flintkote Plant location. (Photo credit: courtesy of EPA)

EPA has taken a multi-phased approach to cleaning up the Eighteen Mile Creek Site. In the first phase, EPA demolished the buildings at the former Flintkote Plant property and bought out and relocated five families from their Water Street residences in Lockport, N.Y. due to the impact of recurring flooding of PCB-contaminated water and sediment from the Creek. Those homes, and the former industrial buildings, were demolished and all demolition debris was removed from the properties.

In the second phase, which is ongoing, EPA is addressing soil and sediment contamination in the Creek Corridor. This encompasses an approximately 4,000-foot segment of Eighteen Mile Creek that extends from the New York State Barge Canal to Harwood Street in the City of Lockport.

The third phase of cleanup – also currently ongoing – is an investigation of groundwater and contaminated sediment in the Creek from Lockport to Lake Ontario.

Today’s announcement involves the fourth phase, which is the proposed cleanup and restoration of lead-contaminated soil at residential properties in the vicinity of the former Flintkote Plant property.

EPA will hold a public meeting on August 16, 2018 to explain the cleanup proposal and take public comment on the various cleanup options. The meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the

4-H Training Center at the Niagara County Fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Avenue, Lockport, N.Y. Written comments will be accepted until August 27, 2018.

Written comments may be mailed or emailed to: Jaclyn Kondrk, Remedial Project Manager,

U.S. EPA, 290 Broadway, 20th Floor; New York, N.Y., 10007 or e-mail: kondrk.jaclyn@epa.gov

To review EPA’s proposed plan, visit:

https://www.epa.gov/superfund/eighteenmile-creek

On the one-year anniversary of the EPA’s Superfund Task Force Report, EPA announced significant progress in carrying out the report’s recommendations. These achievements will provide certainty to communities, state partners, and developers that the nation’s most hazardous sites will be cleaned up as quickly and safely as possible.

EPA’s new “Superfund Task Force Recommendations 2018 Update” is available at: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/superfund-task-force-recommendations-2018-update

