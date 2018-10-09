News Releases from Region 01

EPA Proposes Cleanup Plan for the Creese & Cook Tannery Superfund Site in Danvers, Mass.

Public Comment Period begins Oct. 9; Public Meeting Scheduled Oct. 25 in Danvers

BOSTON - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed a cleanup plan for the Creese & Cook Tannery Superfund Site in Danvers, Massachusetts. The plan fully addresses soil contamination for parcels in the East and West Study Areas.

"Proposing a cleanup plan for the Creese and Cook Superfund Site is a significant milestone," said EPA Regional Administrator Alexandra Dunn. "Proposed cleanup plans are the result of extensive environmental investigations and feasibility studies. Now we can seek the public's input on these plans before EPA moves forward with a final cleanup decision."

EPA added the site to the Superfund Program's National Priorities List (NPL) in May 2013. The cleanup proposal is detailed in a document called a Proposed Plan, which gives specifics on the cleanup actions being proposed. Some actions include:

Excavation of contaminated soil from certain paved and unpaved locations within both the East and West Study Areas.

Disposal of some contaminated soil at an appropriate off-site facility.

Consolidation and capping of some soil in the northwest portion of 55 Clinton Avenue.

Restoration of affected areas.

The overall remedy will also include land use controls to protect the remedy where unrestricted use standards are not achieved, long-term monitoring and maintenance, and periodic five-year reviews to ensure protectiveness of the remedy.

EPA estimates that the proposed cleanup plan will cost approximately $24 Million. EPA estimates that work on the east side of the Crane River will take 6-14 months. Work on the west side of the Crane River, which includes consolidation and capping of excavated soil from the both the east and west side areas, is expected to take 33 months to complete.

The public is invited to submit written input on the Proposed Cleanup Plan from October 9, 2018 until November 9, 2018. To access a copy of the Proposed Plan and learn how to submit input, visit our website at www.epa.gov/superfund/creese.

EPA also will host a Public Information Session on October 25, at 6:00 pm at the Riverside Elementary School in Danvers, followed by a Public Hearing at the same location at 7:30 pm. The public will be able to provide oral comments at this event.

Background

The Creese & Cook Site is comprised of seven parcels totaling about 22 acres situated along opposite banks of the Crane River, and several parcels were used for disposal and treatment of hazardous substances from about 1903 until 1983. Three parcels were at one time owned by the Creese & Cook Tannery Co., which operated a tannery and finishing facility at the site. Leather tanning and finishing operations began in 1903 in the East Study Area. Most operations, except for finishing operations and offices, moved to a larger, new facility in the West Study Area, located on the opposite side of the Crane River, in 1914. Creese & Cook used raw animal hides to produce leather shoes, handbags, gloves and garment leather, primarily from cowhide stock. Tannery operations continued on both sides of Crane River until about 1983. Wastes from tanning operations were disposed of in two landfills on the 55 Clinton Avenue property in the West Study Area. Liquid effluent was discharged to the Crane River until 1975 and later to sewers, while sludge waste was deposited into an on-site lagoon system. The former Creese & Cook property was later subdivided and the 33 Water Street parcel was redeveloped into a condominium complex in 1986. Soon thereafter, the property at 45 Water Street was also redeveloped into a condominium complex.