EPA proposes to remove the Tomah Armory Landfill site in Tomah, Wis., from the Superfund National Priorities List

The Agency is accepting public comments until January 8, 2019

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov) 312-886-7159

CHICAGO (Dec. 7, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposes to remove the Tomah Armory Landfill Superfund site in Tomah, Wis., from the National Priorities List, or NPL. EPA is accepting public comments on the proposed deletion until Jan. 8. Since October 2017, EPA has deleted 18 sites and partially deleted four sites from the NPL.

The 10-acre site is located in the northeastern section of Tomah. The city operated an open, unlined landfill accepting municipal, industrial, and construction waste from the late 1940s to 1955. The city sold part of the site to the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs for construction of the Wisconsin National Guard Armory. Landfilling operations had contaminated soil and groundwater with lead. Following the cleanup, land use controls, operation and maintenance activities and five-year reviews will be ongoing at the site.

EPA’s cleanup of soil and groundwater consisted of monitoring groundwater, leaving waste material in place under the existing soil cover and buildings and limiting the use of the landfill property and groundwater.



EPA is accepting comments on its proposal to delete the Tomah Armory Landfill from the NPL. The full proposal and a link to other information are also in the Federal Register at: www.epa.gov/fedrgstr. Comments must be in writing and postmarked no later than Jan. 8, 2019.

Send comments:

Via mail: Karen Cibulskis, 77 W. Jackson Blvd. (SR-6J), Chicago, IL 60604.

Via email: cibulskis.karen@epa.gov.

For questions, contact Tom Barounis, at 312-353- 5577 or barounis.thomas@epa.gov. You may also call toll free at 800-621-8431, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., CST, weekdays.

Under the Trump Administration, the Superfund program has reemerged as a priority to fulfill and strengthen EPA’s core mission of protecting human health and the environment.



EPA removes sites or portions of sites from the NPL once all the cleanup actions are successfully implemented and no further work is required to protect human health or the environment.

To learn more about this site: http://www.epa.gov/superfund/tomah-armory.

