News Releases from Region 08

EPA provides $200K to advance redevelopment of old housing complex in Belcourt, N.D.

Brownfields grant to advance environmental assessment and property redevelopment at L’BelCour housing complex

Contact Information: Richard Mylott (mylott.richard@epa.gov) 303-312-6654

DENVER -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is providing the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians a $200,000 Brownfields grant to clean up and revitalize a ten-acre housing complex in Belcourt, North Dakota. The Tribe will use the EPA funds to clean up asbestos, lead, and mold in the site so it can be safely reused to develop new housing for families.

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians is among 144 grant recipients across the nation receiving EPA Brownfields Environmental Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund, and Cleanup grants. The 221 grants totaling $54.3 million will provide communities with funding to assess, clean up and redevelop underutilized properties while protecting public health and the environment.

“EPA’s Brownfields Program expands the ability of communities to recycle vacant and abandoned properties for new, productive reuses, using existing infrastructure," said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. "These grants leverage other public and private investments, and improve local economies through property cleanup and redevelopment.”

“Brownfields grants help transform environmental hazards into assets,” said EPA Regional Administrator Doug Benevento. “We look forward to helping the Tribe as they remove contaminants and create a new, vibrant future for this site as much-needed housing for families.”

The Brownfields Program targets communities that are economically disadvantaged and provides funding and assistance to transform contaminated sites into assets that can generate jobs and spur economic growth. A study analyzing 48 brownfields sites found that an estimated $29 million to $97 million in additional tax revenue was generated for local governments in a single year after cleanup. This is two-to-seven times more than the $12.4 million EPA contributed to the cleanup of these sites. Another study found that property values of homes located near brownfields sites that are cleaned up increased between 5 and 15 percent post cleanup.



Communities can use EPA Brownfields funding to leverage considerable infrastructure and other financial resources. For example, EPA’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund can be used to address the water quality aspects of brownfield sites and the assessment and construction of drinking water infrastructure on brownfields, respectively. EPA’s Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act program may also serve as a potential source of long-term, low-cost supplemental financing to fund brownfields project development and implementation activities to address water quality aspects of brownfields.

List of the FY 2018 applicants selected for funding:

https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/applicants-selected-fy18-brownfields-assessment-revolving-loan-fund-and-cleanup-grants



For more information on Brownfields grants: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/types-brownfields-grant-funding



For more information on EPA’s Brownfields Program: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields



For more information on how brownfields restoration has positively impacted local economies and the quality of life for neighboring communities: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/brownfields-success-stories



