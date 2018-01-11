News Releases from Region 05

EPA provides $485,000 to improve water infrastructure in Bartlett, Illinois

CHICAGO − (January 11, 2018) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded a one-time $485,000 Special Appropriation Act Program grant to the Village of Bartlett, Ill., to help finance water infrastructure projects. The funds will help the village connect to the DuPage Water Commission in order to purchase Lake Michigan drinking water.

“President Trump has made updating our nation’s infrastructure a top priority, and this grant demonstrates EPA’s commitment to carrying out improvements,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “These types of investments help grow the economy while solving real environmental problems in local communities.”

““EPA is pleased to be able to fund this project to bring Lake Michigan water to Bartlett residents,” said Regional Administrator Cathy Stepp. “Investments in water infrastructure are critical to ensuring safe drinking water for communities.”

“The DuPage Water Commission has provided its members with a reliable water supply for many years,” said Village of Bartlett President Kevin Wallace. “This is a huge and much anticipated infrastructure improvement for the Village of Bartlett, and we look forward to being commission members and soon being able to deliver high quality, softened Lake Michigan water to all of our residents.”

The village will build a new pump station for connection to the DuPage Water Commission. Bartlett currently purchases 60 percent of its drinking water from the city of Elgin, but has decided to purchase all of its drinking water from DuPage County.

This grant was made available through the annual appropriations process, through which EPA is occasionally directed to provide funding to a specific entity for a particular study, purpose or activity. In this case, funding was designated in 2009 for projects to improve drinking water infrastructure.

