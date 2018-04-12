News Releases from Region 05

EPA provides $980,000 to Michigan to restore fish and wildlife habitat in Saginaw Bay, Lake Huron

CHICAGO − (April 12, 2018) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded $980,000 to the state of Michigan to restore rock reef in Saginaw Bay and improve fish and wildlife habitat in the Lake Huron watershed. Saginaw Bay is located within Lake Huron on the eastern side of the state of Michigan. Its recreational fishery is currently valued at more than $33 million per year.

“Today’s grant illustrates the value of federal and state partnerships in restoring the Great Lakes” said Region 5 Administrator and Great Lakes National Program Manager Cathy Stepp. “EPA is proud to invest in a project that will restore important habitat and stimulate the economy of local communities by enhancing the Lake Huron fishery.”

“This project would not be possible without the cooperation of federal, state and local partners,” said Bretton Joldersma, Lake Huron Coordinator for Michigan’s Office of the Great Lakes. “Restoring reef habitat in Saginaw Bay has been a long-term management goal; the restoration will help support native fish species including important commercial and recreational species.”

MDEQ will manage the restoration of rock reef in Saginaw Bay, recreating fish spawning and nursery habitat for key species like walleye and whitefish. The project, which was identified in the recently released Lake Huron Lakewide Action Management Plan, may also facilitate the restoration of other native species like cisco and lake trout. Multiple groups in the Lake Huron basin have identified the project as a priority and the work will help guide future reef restoration efforts throughout the Great Lakes.

This funding was made available through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. The GLRI was launched in 2010 to accelerate efforts to protect and restore the Great Lakes. EPA has funded more than 900 projects to address GLRI’s highest priorities: cleaning up highly-contaminated “areas of concern,” reducing nutrient runoff, combating invasive species and restoring habitat. For more information, visit: https://www.glri.us/