EPA public meeting on Nov. 17 to brief residents on cleanup status as construction season ends at USS Lead Superfund site, East Chicago, Ind.

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov) 312-886-7159

For Immediate Release: No. 18-OPA065

CHICAGO (Oct. 30, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host a public meeting to discuss site activities during the 2018 construction season and to preview the work scheduled for 2019 at the USS Lead Superfund site in East Chicago, Ind.

To date, soil cleanup is complete at 582 properties in zones 2 and 3. The remedial investigation into the former USS Lead facility and groundwater quality issues across the site will continue throughout the winter and beyond.

Soil cleanup will resume in spring 2019. EPA has identified at least 11 properties in zone 3, and 151 properties in zone 2 that will require soil cleanup.

What: USS Lead public meeting

When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018

Time: 10 a.m. – noon

Where: Former Carrie Gosch Elementary School

455 E 148th St.

East Chicago, Ind.



For more information about the site, visit: https://www.epa.gov/uss-lead-superfund-site.

