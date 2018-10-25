News Releases from Region 03

EPA raises awareness of lead paint rules in Philadelphia

Contact Information: EPA Region 3 Press Office: (R3press@epa.gov)

PHILADELPHIA (October 25, 2018) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is working with local partners to raise awareness of EPA’s lead-based paint rules in Philadelphia neighborhoods.

"By educating the public about the dangers of lead paint and increasing awareness of lead paint rules, we can help reduce lead poisoning in children," said EPA’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “This initiative is a focused effort with our local counterparts to reduce lead exposure in Philadelphia, where there is a large amount of older housing stock with lead paint that has not been removed.”

The most common source of lead exposure is through deteriorating lead-based paint in residences and commercial buildings built before 1978. EPA, along with partners from other federal agencies, the city of Philadelphia, and independent non-profit organizations are targeting communities where pre-1978 housing stock is prevalent.

Outreach efforts include in-person meetings, distributing technical assistance information, visits to paint/hardware stores, awareness training for city inspectors and providing information to contractors/renovators and property management firms. Information is also provided to daycare centers, childcare and healthcare focused organizations.

EPA enforces and raises awareness of several rules. The Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule (RRP) applies when a renovation or repair disturbs six square feet of interior (about the size of a standard poster) or 20 square feet (about the size of a standard door) of exterior painted surfaces.

The RRP rule requires that those working on pre-1978 housing be trained by an EPA-accredited training provider, be employed by a certified firm, use the required work practices to control exposure to lead/lead dust, and provide information on the rule to owner and tenants.

The Lead-based Paint Disclosure Rule requires owners of residential rental properties and sellers of residential property built before 1978 to disclose known information on lead-based paint and lead-based paint hazards before a lease or sale becomes enforceable. Sales contracts and leases must include a disclosure form about lead-based paint. Buyers have up to 10 days to check for lead hazards. Further, landlords and sellers must also provide the EPA publication "Protect Your Family from Lead in Your Home."

To find Certified “Lead-Safe” providers, go to www.epa.gov/lead or call 1-800-424-LEAD. The RRP rule does not apply to individuals doing work on their personal residences.

For more information on becoming a Certified “Lead-Safe” firm or renovator, or finding a certified firm for your renovation or repair project, go to: www.epa.gov/lead or call the National Lead Information Center at 1-800-424-LEAD (5323).

Earlier this week, EPA released a report called “Protecting Children from Lead Exposures” to highlight some of the ongoing programs being worked on across the various program and regional offices. The Agency continues to aggressively address lead issues across America, working with communities and partners to further identify and eliminate lead exposure, especially for children who are most vulnerable to lead poisoning.