News Releases from Region 05

EPA Re-Establishes Great Lakes Advisory Board

Contact Information: Allison Lippert (lippert.allison@epa.gov) 312-353-0967

CHICAGO (December 13, 2018) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing the re-establishment of the Great Lakes Advisory Board (GLAB) following EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler’s approval of the Board’s charter.

“EPA values the advice it has received on the GLRI from the Great Lakes Advisory Board,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator and Great Lakes National Program Manager Cathy Stepp. “Thanks to Acting Administrator Wheeler, we will continue to benefit from the Board’s leadership and expertise on matters affecting the Great Lakes basin.”

The GLAB was originally established in 2012 pursuant to the Federal Advisory Committee Act. Its charter was subsequently renewed in 2014 and 2016, but expired in June of 2018.

EPA is now re-establishing the GLAB, which will provide advice and recommendations to the EPA Administrator through the Great Lakes National Program Manager. The GLAB will advise on matters related to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and the implementation of the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement between the United States and Canada.

The GLAB will be composed of approximately fifteen members who will serve as representative members of non-federal interests. Nominations for membership will soon be solicited through the Federal Register and other sources. EPA will consider candidates representing a broad range of interests, including business groups, environmental organizations, academia and state, local and tribal governments.

The Board will meet in person or by electronic means twice a year. In-person meetings will be held in the Great Lakes region.

For more information on the GLAB re-establishment, visit: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2018/12/13/2018-27050/re-establishment-of-the-great-lakes-advisory-board