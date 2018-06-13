News Releases from Headquarters › Enforcement and Compliance Assurance (OECA)

EPA Reaches Agreement with Decostar Industries, Inc. in Carrollton, Georgia to Reduce Hazardous Air Emissions

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reached a settlement agreement with Decostar Industries, Inc. (Decostar) to address violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. Under the terms of the settlement, Decostar will take steps to control levels of hazardous air emissions from their facility in Carrollton, Ga., in order to protect workers and the surrounding community and improve overall air quality. As part of the settlement, Decostar will implement a leak detection and repair program, perform a supplemental environmental project valued at over $2.7 million, and pay a $377,900 civil penalty.



“I’m pleased to announce that through this agreement, Decostar is making improvements that will reduce hazardous air emissions at its Carrolton facility,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Trey Glenn. “These improvements will protect the health of workers and improve air quality in the surrounding area.”

Additional Information

The injunctive relief addresses specific violations at the facility concerning leak detection and repair by instituting a program to ensure compliance. Aspects of the program involve specifying the roles and responsibilities of all employees and contractor personnel assigned to monitoring; a tracking program or system that ensures new pieces of equipment added to the facility are integrated into the equipment program; and removing pieces of equipment that are taken out of service from the program.

In addition, Decostar will implement a Supplemental Environmental Project (SEP). The SEP includes the replacement of existing robots and paint applicators with devices that increase transfer efficiency. This project is expected to reduce hazardous waste generated at the facility by 4,130 pounds per year, hazardous air pollution emissions by 1,385 pounds per year and emissions of volatile organic compounds by 1,972 pounds per year.



