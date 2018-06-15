News Releases from Region 07

EPA Reaches Agreement with Sensient Colors to Redevelop Former Plating Facility in St. Louis

(Lenexa, Kan., June 15, 2018) - Sensient Colors, LLC, will purchase, restore, and redevelop the site of a former plating facility near downtown St. Louis, as part of a recent consent agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The agreement will result in the remediation of an abandoned contaminated building and restoration of the surrounding property for reuse and redevelopment.

“The agreement today furthers our work to serve communities in a way that promotes revitalization and economic growth, while protecting the environment,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford. “It also demonstrates EPA’s commitment to the rule of law through a robust compliance assurance and enforcement program.”

The agreement reflects EPA’s priorities of incentivizing parties to remediate sites, encouraging private investment in cleanups, and promoting the revitalization and reuse of properties across the country.

The consent agreement and final order resolves alleged reporting violations of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act noted during a November 2015 inspection by EPA at Sensient’s St. Louis facility. As part of the agreement, Sensient will conduct a cleanup at the former Homer A. Doerr & Sons Plating Company site, located at 2408 North Leffingwell Avenue, St. Louis. Sensient will purchase the property and remove any contaminated soil, as well as perform asbestos abatement in the existing building. Sensient will also provide additional landscaping on the property to enhance its green space. In addition to the cleanup, Sensient will pay a $24,255 cash penalty to resolve the violation.

Sensient manufactures dye and pigments for foods, beverages, cosmetics, and specialty inks and colors. Sensient’s St. Louis facility is located adjacent to the Doerr site.

The Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA) of 1986 was created to help communities plan for chemical emergencies. It also requires industry to report on the storage, use, and releases of hazardous substances to federal, state, and local governments. EPCRA requires state and local governments and Indian tribes to use this information to prepare their community from potential risks.

