News Releases from Region 09

EPA reaches settlement with Chevron Products Co. over hazardous waste violations

Contact Information: Dean K. Higuchi (higuchi.dean@epa.gov) 808-541-2711

HONOLULU – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reached an agreement with Chevron Products Co. over hazardous waste violations at their former facility in Kapolei, Hawaii. The company will pay a $48,000 penalty as part of the consent order.

“Facilities must manage hazardous waste in ways that protect public health and the environment,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Enforcement Division Director Kathleen Johnson. “Proper hazardous waste handling, storage and reporting help ensure these substances do not harm workers or surrounding communities.”

Chevron, which owned and operated the Kapolei refinery facility until the end of 2016, was fined for:

-Improperly characterizing hazardous waste, including treating stormwater discharge as non-hazardous, and not identifying cleaning sludge waste as a listed hazardous waste;

-Failing to include all waste codes on the hazardous waste manifest; and

-Not keeping proper records of the type of waste sent to treatment and disposal facilities.

EPA’s hazardous waste rules require facilities to properly store, label, and send hazardous waste to permitted treatment and disposal facilities. Facilities must also have properly trained staff, as improperly stored hazardous waste can potentially spill and pose a risk to workers and the environment. Proper disposal of hazardous waste is required at a federally permitted disposal site.

# # #